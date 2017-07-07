Ingersoll has an option to purchase agreement on 56 acres of land on North Town Line East in Zorra Township as it moves forward with finding a site for a new multi-use recreational centre.

“The site will be evaluated as part of the ongoing community consultation process with two other town owned properties – the current arena site and the industrial lands on Clark Road,” wrote Ingersoll CAO William Tigert in a press release about the deal.

An option to purchase agreement is a contract between a seller and a buyer that gives the potential purchaser exclusive rights (without obligation) to buy the property. During the term of the option, no one else can buy or sell the property.

The deal came about during the first round of community consultation and community needs study when property owner Kathleen Young approached the town about selling the 56 acres to the town as a site for a new MURC.

Conducting due diligence, the town obtained a fair market appraisal and negotiated an option price of $1 million.

“As a condition of the option, should it be exercised, Mrs. Young has committed to a $500,000 donation to the future complex for naming rights to be negotiated later, should the site be ultimately selected for the location of the multi-use recreation centre,” Tigert wrote.

At its June 12, meeting, council approved consultants, Nicholson Sheffield Architects Inc. to proceed with stages three and four of the ongoing process. The steps will include a detailed evaluation of the potential sites and some preliminary design concepts and estimated costs.

“Each site will be evaluated on the basis of suitability for the purpose, covering a number of different criteria. A number of technical, logistical, servicing and planning issues will need to be considered at the local, as well as the County level,” Tigert wrote.







