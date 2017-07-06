The Alzheimer Society will be hosting four information sessions for young children who have someone with dementia in their life.

The sessions, called Remember Me, will take place on July 10, 14, 17 and 21, and will help children aged seven to 13 better understand dementia while letting them know they are not alone.

The sessions will cover Alzheimer's disease and dementia, review common behaviours of someone living with dementia, and provide communications tips, as well as teaching effective and fun games they can play with their relative or friend.

Education co-ordinator Dana Fallowfield said the program has been around since 1995.

"I offered it last summer, and now we're running with it again this summer," Fallowfield said. "It was absolutely wonderful. we had a group of six kids that attended - two families with six kids in total - and they all left taking something from it. it's sometimes a hard conversation, but they were able to walk away with more knowledge and understanding what grandma and grandpa is going through and things they can do to still visit and not be afraid to spend time with their family member."

Fallowfield said the biggest thing is for kids to know they are not alone when dealing with a family member who has dementia.

"Just because they have a person they know with dementia, they're not alone. There are other kids going through it," she said. "we hope to educate them a little bit, help them to better understand the disease and what's happening to their family member or friend, and just being more comfortable."

The two-hour information sessions take place at the alzheimer society office in Woodstock from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on each of the listed days.

The sessions are completely free to attend, but Fallowfield said people must pre-register with the society by calling 519-421-2466.

bchessell@postmedia.com