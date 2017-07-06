Health-care report complete

An investigation into management and governance issues at the Brant Community Healthcare System has been completed.

“The ministry has received the investigator’s report,” David Jensen, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, said in response to questions from The Expositor. “We will review the advice provided and determine the appropriate action to be taken.

“The ministry plans on releasing the report to the public later this summer.”

The ministry appointed, in February, Dr. Tim Rutledge, president and CEO of North York General Hospital, to investigate the health-care system, which operates Brantford General Hospital and Willett urgent care centre in Paris.

His appointment followed a recommendation from the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Heath Integration Network (LHIN).

The LHIN, which oversees the delivery of health care locally, made the recommendation after receiving a letter from the health-care system’s medical staff association and a subsequent meeting with representatives of the Brant health-care system’s board.

The LHIN said that the health-care system’s board was weak when it came to financial issues. At that time, the health-care system was facing a deficit of about $3.4 million but the board appeared to not understand the urgency of the situation, the LHIN concluded.

“While the board of BCHS understood that the hospital is in a deficit situation, it appeared that they did not know the right questions to ask to get the right information from their leadership team,” said minutes from the LHIN board meeting.

The local health-care system has been wrestling with financial issues for a couple of years while contending with an increasing demand for services, often providing care well above the hospital’s level of capacity.

At the beginning of January, for example, between 175 and 184 patients a day were visiting the emergency room. The average for the hospital is 150 to 160.

Health-care system officials ordered a review of its own operations and found that the hospital was providing non-core services that were also being offered in the community.

As well, the hospital was doing follow-up procedures that could be done in physician offices and clinics.

Although the health-care system ended its 2016-2017 fiscal year with a $2.9-million deficit, hospital officials have projected a balanced budget in 2017-2018.

