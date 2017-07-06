A well-known Woodstock business owner and community advocate will be taking the mantle of chair for the Untied Way Oxford’s 2017 fundraising campaign.

Leslie Farrell, a longtime volunteer with numerous community organizations, said she is excited to take on the challenge of the new role.

“I grew up in Oxford County, I have a business in this community, and I raise a child in this community. When I choose an organization to get involved with, I want it to be locally based. For me, that’s really important,” said Farrell, a local Tim Hortons franchisee, in a media release.

“Being involved with United Way over the past few years has opened my eyes to the realities and the needs of people living in my community. I thought I had a good feel for what was going on within the community. (But) there’s so much more we continue to learn. As the needs of our community evolve, it’s important that we as an organization are in a position to respond. The research, the vetting, the accountability and transparency, that’s what United Way does.”

A member of the United Way Oxford’s board of directors since 2016, Farrell is actively involved with its community impact council, helping review and recommend funding applications with a group of fellow volunteers. Inspired by the work done in the community by the United Way Oxford, Farrell said she intends to encourage more Oxford County residents to get involved with the campaign.

“Lots of littles make a lot. You don’t have to give big dollars to make a difference. If everybody just gave a little bit, imagine the impact we would see?” she said.

With the annual campaign set to launch in September, the United Way Oxford is recruiting volunteers who are interest in becoming part of the “campaign cabinet.” This group of volunteers helps to lead the United Way’s fundraising efforts in the fall. Any interested volunteers are invited to contact Shelley Lachapelle, the United Way’s resource development and communications manager, by calling 519-539-3851 or emailing Shelley@unitedwayoxford.ca.