Oxford County won't be eliminating its vacant unit rebate program.

After hearing from the public and different business groups, county council decided not to phase out the program but instead add a five-year cap on eligibility within the program.

A number of delegations appeared in front of council to discuss the elimination of the program, including a representative from the Tillsonburg Chamber of Commerce and the Tillsonburg economic advisory committee, both of which advocated for the program's benefits.

"They've seen the benefit of the program in the town and they are concerned with eliminating it and the impact it will have on developers or investors as they purchase properties and hope to rent them out again," corporate services director Lynn Buchner said.

The original proposal involved the county eliminating the program over a three-year period, reducing the rebate percentages each year until it would cease to exist in 2021. Buchner said that the county is trying to eliminate abusers of the program with this new five-year cap on eligibility.

"Those who are not necessarily trying as hard as they could to get the property rented," she said. "Whether that means doing enhancements or improvements to the property to make it more marketable ... Basically they can benefit from the program for that rebate for up to five years and then, after that, there is no eligibility."

Stephanie Nevins, president of the board at the Tillsonburg Chamber of Commerce, wrote to the county of its concerns with eliminating the program, while acknowledging there are "perpetual users" who abuse it.

"It is our belief that the perpetual users are in the minority of the program users and the vast majority of landlords and developers would much rather fill their space than make the rebate application," Nevins wrote. "Without the rebate, our local development companies would be much less likely to have 'ready-to-occupy' space and would put our community in a position where we have even less viable inventory, pushing interested investment to other jurisdictions."

