The door to Elizabeth’s Room is painted red in honour of a woman who loved the colour so much that she even wore her trademark glasses in the shade.

The room, located at Ingamo Homes, was recently dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Mayberry, who was a long-time friend and volunteer and who worked passionately to empower disenfranchised women and children.

“She never looked at a woman as an abused women,” explained Ingamo executive director Diane Harris. “She looked at them as a whole woman who had experienced abuse.”

Ingamo Homes is a transitional program with housing that supports women and their children to turn their lives around.

Elizabeth’s Room, or the community kitchen space, has been renovated and given a new look and more storage thanks to funding provided by Oxford County’s Social Housing Improvement Program

Mayberry, who died in 2015 at the age of 92, came to Ingamo Homes as a board member in 1990 and later stayed on a volunteer until the age of 88.

She ran what were known as weekly community kitchens, which offered food and provided women with skills in an atmosphere of “caring and sharing.”

“This was her room where she cooked so many community kitchens,” Harris said. “Where women came together to share information, stories and counselling.”

Mayberry once said that the community kitchen was designed to “strengthen bonds among women.”

“We need food, shelter but we also need love,” she said.

In honour of the new room, Ingamo Homes commissioned a painting by artist Rose Bright entitled the Self-Love Tree.

“What Elizabeth understood is that it was important to have a sense of their own self love,” explained Ingamo women’s counsellor advocate Phyl McCrum.

Mayberry, the mother of seven children, grew up on a Foldens farm before marrying Glen Mayberry in 1947.

She volunteered and worked at the Children’s Aid Society, working with single parents and adoption, in between raising her family.

In the 1970s, she travelled to Ghana through the Canadian International Development Agency with her husband, who managed a dairy herd, and where she volunteered at an international school and assisted women attending court.

Upon her return to Canada she studied social work at Fanshawe College and completed a bachelor of sociology degree at Western University, all while working for CAS.

