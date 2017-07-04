Cabers went airborne, bagpipers blasted in every direction and sheep were herded with Scottish pride on full display Saturday in Embro.

The 80th annual Embro Highland Games took place at the Embro Zorra Community Centre with roughly 4,000 attending, featuring multiple events highlighting athletics and culture of the Scottish highlands.

The event has become a regular staple, attracting people from southern Ontario and northern American states like Michigan and New York.

With the region having countless family’s connected to Scotland, the event’s a way to learn about historic traditions.

“We try and come every year,” Tom Stewart, who came from Wallaceburg with his wife and son, said as they watched the caber toss. “My dad was from Scotland, so it’s a fun way for my son to learn a little about the culture.

“It’s one thing to read or hear about traditions, I think it brings a different perspective when you can actually see it,” he added. “Every year Caleb (his five-year-old son) asks if he can throw logs like they do in the caber toss.”

The impending rains held off for much of the day, but in true Scottish fashion a downpour eventually took over in the later part of the afternoon. They carried through to the end of the event as the massed pipe bands signalled the end on the main field.

The Ontario Heavy Events Championships took place throughout the day. The championship sees participants do multiple stone throws, hammer throws and a caber toss. Owen Willems won the men’s event, while Heather Boundy earned top spot in the women’s division.

The highland dance competition had more than 150 dancers compete across 14 age categories in the arena. Dancer of the Day was a tie between Clio, Michigan’s Brenna Kilby, who also won the Premier 14, 15 and 16 year division, and Kitchener’s April Samuels, who won the Premier 12 years and under category. Westland, Mich. Emilia Gruenhagen won the Premier 13 division and Paris’ Morgan McMaster earned top spot in the Intermediate division.

This years event coincided with the Canada 150 celebrations. A theatre actor dressed as Sir John A. MacDonald roamed the yard greeting spectators with musicians Allison Lupton, Ian Bell and Dan MacDonald playing Celtic and Canadian music. The Toronto Taiwanese Community Choir also performed and the Children’s Scottish Outdoor Games ran in the afternoon.

“It was our first time coming, but it’s something we’ll do again,” Bonnie Campbell, who came from Hamilton with her family, said. “We had friends come in the past and they always talked about it. It’s fun to see the different events and the variety in each of them. Once we saw them throwing stones (in the Heavy Events championships), my kids eyes all went wide so I’ll likely see them doing that in our backyard all summer.”

gcolgan@postmedia.com