INGERSOLL -

When it comes to Canada and living here, most Canadians can agree on one thing.

“It’s the best place in the world,” said Gwen Hunt. “And the safest.”

“You really do feel safe in most types of environment,” added her husband Ernie Hunt, a former Ingersoll town councillor. The couple were two of hundreds of Ingersoll and area residents who turned out in Victoria Park Saturday to celebrate Canada’s big birthday.

Donned in red and white, the crowd watched a canon salute in honour of Canada 150, listened to speeches, and shared in 1,000 cupcakes wrapped in maple leaf cupcake holders, made especially for the occasion by The Olde Bakery.

With a backdrop of a borrowed 15-foot-wide Canada flag that flew on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill on May 13, 2013, the Embro Thistle Singers performed O’Canada, God Save the Queen and several other Canadian favourites.

Later participants could enjoy children’s activities and a petting zoo, and a special art exhibit entitled In a Canadian Garden at the Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre.

Fusion volunteer Sindi Sageman, who helped with childrens’ carnival games, said it was great to see a big deal being made on Canada Day.

“It’s really cool the whole town is coming together,” she said. “It’s going to be a really big family day.”

When asked for his thoughts on Canada and it’s special birthday, RCMP Corp. Kevin Woodruff described Canada as “a very successful experiment” that was the product of progressive ideas formed during the 17th and 18th centuries.

“They took the same ideals — The Enlightenment ideals — and made it work,” he said. “Everyone is free to follow their dreams and the country can help you get there.”

Rob Blanchette, a member of the band Safe as Milk who was scheduled to perform later in the day, agreed Canada “is the best country in the world.”

He refers to something said by comedian and proud Canadian Mike Myers.

“No country tries as hard as Canada to be great,” he said.