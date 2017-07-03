Hub provides 'good sense of community'

The Major Ballachey Neighbourhood Hub program has been recognized by a provincial organization.

The program, located in the lower level of Major Ballachey School on Rawdon Street, is the recipient of the 2017 Local Champions Award from the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association.

The award recognizes excellence in human services integration and service system management.”

It was presented to city staff at the association’s leadership symposium held in Toronto at the end of May.

A partnership between the city involving staff from public health, safety, social services and community programs and the Grand Erie District School Board, the hub program provides residents with parenting information, referrals to other agencies and social services.

In its first six months of operation, the hub served as an entry point for more than 3,700 people accessing more than 25 different support services and programs.

As well, 400 people were referred from the hub to other agencies for support.

The program, which will continue throughout the summer, has also drawn praise from a Brantford family – Keith and Robyn Beveridge, parents of two-year-old Ember.

They’ve been active neighbourhood participants in the program since it opened just over a year ago.

“This place is tremendous and provides us with a good sense of community,” Keith said. “We love coming here as a family.

“Partnerships make all things possible.”