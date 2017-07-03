Chiefs look to bounce back

The Six Nations Chiefs will be looking for revenge on Tuesday.

Following a 15-5 win against the Brampton Excelsiors at home on June 27, the Chiefs tied the Brooklin Redmen 10-10 on the road on Wednesday.

The draw against Brooklin, which sits third in Major Series Lacrosse, kept Six Nations out of a tie for top spot in the league. The Chiefs (7-1-1) are one point behind the league-leading Peterborough Lakers (8-1).

In its only game this week, Six Nations hosts Brooklin on Tuesday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena at 8 p.m.

The game against Brampton was close in the early going as the two teams were even at 2-2 early in the second period. However, the Chiefs then went on a roll, scoring the game’s next eight goals to take a commanding lead.

Jordan Durston (four goals, one assist), Ryan Benesch (3G, 2A) and Randy Staats (5A) each got five points with Vaughn Harris (2G, 2A) and Johnny Powless (1G, 3A) each contributing four.

In a game that went back and forth, Six Nations took an 8-7 lead with 3:23 to play against Brooklin only to have the Redmen notch the tying goal with an extra attacker on the floor and 58 seconds remaining in regulation.

Brooklin appeared to have the win in the bag late in overtime but this time it was Six Nations’ turn to put a dagger in its opponent’s heart, scoring the equalizer with an extra attacker on the floor with nine seconds to play.

Benesch (5G, 1A) was absolutely outstanding on offence for the Chiefs. Randy Staats (1G, 3A) and Dhane Smith (4A) also made huge contributions.

Dillon Ward earned the win against Brampton with Brandon Miller grabbing the tie against Brooklin.

OLA Junior A

Six Nations Arrows

After long ago clinching first place, the Six Nations Arrows will conclude the regular season this week and then wait for the playoffs to begin.

Six Nations won three games last week and will finish things off with a pair of games this week. The rest of the league won’t wind up its regular season until later next week.

The Arrows started last week with an 11-5 win at home against Mimico on Thursday before beating Barrie 13-6 on the road on Friday. Six Nations rounded things off with an 8-1 victory at home on Sunday against Orangeville.

Austin Staats (3G, 6A) exploded against Mimico while Owen S. Hill (2G, 2A) and Cory Highfield (2G, 2A) chipped in four points apiece. Doug Jamieson earned the win in goal.

Against Barrie, Jeremy Bomberry (5A), Owen S. Hill (1G, 3A) and Ryan Jones (4A) led the offence as goalie Briley Miller took the victory.

Jamieson then allowed one goal against Orangeville as Cody Ward (4A), Ryan Jones (1G, 3A) and Austin Staats (3G, 1A) did most of the damage on offence.



OLA Junior B

Six Nations Rebels

As expected, the Six Nations Rebels are moving on in the playoffs.

The Rebels disposed of Point Edward 3-0 in a best-of-five Western Conference quarter-final playoff series, highlighted by a 23-5 thrashing in the clinching game at home on Friday.

Chayton King (6G, 5A) had a massive game but he wasn’t alone. Layne Smith (4G, 2A), Josh Miller (2G, 3A), Wes Whitlow (4G, 1A), Kevin Owen Hill (2G, 3A) and Gates Abrams (3G, 2A) all got five points apiece.

Goalie Daniel Hill was the winner.

Six Nations now plays Hamilton in the semifinals.



OLA Junior C

Brantford Warriors

The Brantford Warriors will go into the playoffs on a bit of a down note.

Hosting Whitby in its final regular-season game, Brantford lost 9-8. The Warriors tied things up at 7-7 before the midway point of the third period only to be outscored 2-1 to end the game.

The loss marred superb games on offence from Caleb Wells (2G, 4A) and Austin Giles (1G, 3A).

Brantford is playing Oakville in a best-of-three opening round playoff series.



Six Nations Warriors

Six Nations finished its regular season off in style with a 12-5 road win in Halton Hills on Wednesday.

The Warriors were led by Ryan Johnson (2G, 3A) and Jordan Myke (2G, 3A) on offence with Nick Martin backstopping the team to the win.

Six Nations, the first-place team, is playing Caledon in a best-of-three opening round playoff series.



Ontario Senior B Lacrosse League

Six Nations Rivermen

With the regular season coming to a conclusion quickly, the Six Nations Rivermen seem to be primed for a long playoff run.

Holding down first place, Six Nations thumped Oakville 21-8 at home on Friday in its only game last week.

Kedoh Hill (2G, 4A), Roger Vyse (4G, 2A), Josh Johnson (3G, 2A), Dwayne Porter (1G, 4A) and Stu Hill (3G, 2A) led a balanced scoring attack.

Chase Martin was the winner in goal for the Rivermen, who have two games this week to conclude the regular season.