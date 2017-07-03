Brant wants residents to get active

PARIS – Brant County council wants its citizens to be more physically active and community-spirited as it prepares to construct more facilities and improve others for a growing municipality.

And council wants to accomplish these goals partly by fostering more partnerships with community organizations and using taxpayer funds only when necessary.

Council has approved a draft recreation master plan with guidelines to govern the construction of new or expanded recreational facilities and the introduction of new programs over the next 10 to 15 years.

The master plan, written after public consultations by consultants GSP Group and F. J. Galloway Associates Inc., provides a blueprint for the county to take a leading and management role in the provision of recreational services with an eye on tapping the resources of community organizations.

Here are the main components of its vision and mission statements:

• The county will foster the provision of a diverse and balanced array of accessible and distributed parks and facilities with an emphasis on fairness and inclusivity, adaptability, flexibility and safety.

• The focus will be on enhancing the quality of life, health and personal well-being in ways that foster the participation of active and engaged residents.

• There will be an emphasis on community development, the capacity-building of volunteers, economic development and tourism.

• The county will pursue the conservation and sustainable management of resources provided by the natural environment.

• The county will provide a leadership role in delivering efficiently programs that are aligned with its overall interests.

In the delivery of services, the master plan commits the county to take a community-based approach. It will focus on county residents and tourists first. When a new building or service is contemplated, the county’s role will be considered according to a hierarchy.

First it will consider facilitating and supporting community groups and individuals. After that, it will consider partnerships, joint ventures and collaboration. Failing those approaches, it will deliver the service directly, if necessary.

“It hits it right on the head,” said Coun. Willem Bouma, chairman of the community services committee. “When you have a group that has a lot of volunteers, organizational ability and fundraising potential you try to tap that first.”

“We have groups that have done a very good job for us,” he said, giving as an example a volunteer organization called Onondaga on the Grand.

The group held fundraisers to save and improve the old Onondaga Hall and signed a management agreement to run the facility while the county continues to own the building.

“We may own the building, but they really do all the work,” said Bouma.

“That’s a dream type of collaboration right there.”

He agreed with the notion that the county be prepared to step in and assume the costs and management services if no group can be found.

“But you have to wonder, if there’s no group prepared to do that, just how important is it to the community?”

The master plan also calls for any project in parks and recreation with an estimated budget of $250,000 or more to have a business plan and provision for a wide range of partnering opportunities.

Bouma noted that Brant and Brantford have started a joint review committee for services, and the recreational master plan is a valuable document to have as the county considers future ventures with the city.

The master plan also calls for a land acquisition plan to maximize the supply of available parkland in new developments, and to acquire corridors for pedestrian and bicycle pathways. It further calls for the acquisition of land to expand the county’s current destination parks and work on the development of one or two new parks.

And the county will develop more soccer and multi-use sports facilities.

Here are some recommendations to improve services at already existing facilities:

• Two to four additional mini-pitches in the St. George area;

• The procurement and expansion of Elliot field;

• Potential upgrading of Sunny Hill Park soccer field to make it fit the sizing requirements of all users;

• Two lit full-size fields, including consideration of artificial turf as a new field, or an existing field retrofit at Green Lane Sports Complex;

• Potential improvements of facilities at Charlton Park and Forest Drive Park, both in Paris;

• Adding lighting to one existing field in Burford;

• Installing lighting at the Brant/Onondaga Park field;

• Upgrading improvements at Oakland Park.

