Burford celebrates

By the community, for the community.

That’s how organizers were summing up Burford’s Canada Day celebrations on the weekend.

“Everybody stepped up. We had contributions from all of the service clubs and everyone contributed in some way to make this a pretty special party,” Flint Barker, president of the Burford Agricultural Society, said Saturday as the celebration wound down. “We started off with the fireworks display on Friday and the park was packed with people.

“All of the parking areas were full and people had a great time. I’m guessing we had something like 3,500 people here so we’re really happy with that.”

The crowds returned on Saturday for a family-oriented event that gave kids a chance to explore various trucks, including a particularly large one from Ken’s Towing and some fire trucks. As well, kids were given the opportunity to ride a horse.

The horse riding attraction proved to be popular, with a line-up all morning and into the afternoon as the celebration came to a close.

Among the other Canada Day activities in Burford were a community art project, an open house by service clubs, displays in the agricultural hall, as well as a display of tools and artifacts from 100 years ago provided by the historical society.

“I think one of the things we learned from this celebration is that you can have a really good party without bringing in a lot of expensive entertainment,” Barker said. “We just got a lot of contributions from the community to put on a really terrific community event.”

County of Brant residents also celebrated Canada Day in grand style in Oakland and St. George on Saturday.

VBall@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall