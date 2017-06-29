The top Rolling Stones tribute show in Canada is coming to Woodstock next month.

Hot Rocks features Mick Jagger look-alike Robert Wotherspoon on vocals and Keith Richards lookalike Richard Colgan, who have been performing as the rolling stones for more than 10 years.

Colgan said they play all of the greatest hits - from the early days up to their hey day in the '70s and early '80s, - while dressed up as the stones.

"it's the look and the sound of the stones," Colgan said. "Basically, it's a recreation of a stone's concert ... it's everything from ruby Tuesday and satisfaction to those huge albums like Exile on Main St. and Sticky Fingers. songs like wild horses and Gimme shelter. Then some of the newer stuff, like start Me up and on to the '80s.

"it kind of halts there," the guitarist added, "when the stones'big albums kind of slowed down."

The stratford-based band formed more than 10 years ago, when Wotherspoon started the group after years of being told he looked like Jagger. Colgan soon joined the band and, after a few years of changing lineups, the current five members have been performing together for the past five years.

"For me, i'm 57, and i first heard the rolling stones when i was 11," Colgan said. "when i heard the music, i loved it ... Through my teen years, as lots of teenagers do, i had this fantasy of what you would like to do, and for me it was to be in the rolling stones.

"when i met Bob (Wotherspoon), it kind of brought it to life," he added. "it's really something that i've loved through my whole life. i'm a huge stones fan."

From the skull ring on his finger to the Fender Telecaster in an open G tuning, Colgan said he portrays Keith as closely as possible.

"My guide was the 2003 tour that they did a movie of," Colgan said, "where Keith developed doing the splits and all the stage things he does. That's the model, we practice this."

Tickets are $25 for the July 8 show at the Market Theatre in Woodstock, and are on sale now through the box office (phone number 519-537-2582) or online at www.theatrewoodstock.com.

