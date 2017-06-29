Oxford’s annual report available online

What the County of Oxford did with its budget of $225.9 million is part of the county’s recently released 2016 annual report now available to county residents online.

The report includes the county’s accomplishments of the previous year, along with its financial statements.

County CAO Peter Crockett, described the report as “your traditional annual report but in a different form.”

“It’s an online view of what Oxford County does and how we support our citizens and our businesses,” he said. “It gives you an overview of where your money goes and what kind of things are being achieved and how it relates to council’s strategic plan.”

Crockett said the report provides local citizens with a good overview of where their taxes go and what the county is accomplishing.

“I think the most important piece is that it is a source of information, he said. “So you can get a high level of information and work your way down into varying levels of detail.”

Highlights include the draft 100% Renewable Energy Plan and draft Zero Waste Plan that were released in 2016, which the county hopes will put it on a path “towards becoming a leader in renewable energy and waste reduction.”

Oxford County also installed new electric vehicle charging stations under the provincial Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario (EVCO) program.

Designed to create a more connected county, Oxford is also advocating to the provincial government for stronger transportation links to the region through regional transportation and short-line rail strategies.

Other items include Oxford’s water meter program responsible for installing 11,000 water meters and related equipment last year.

Designed to create a more efficient system of data collection, the meters also helps residents conserve water and save money.

A final report, issued by public health, documents Beachville area air quality as part of an assessment that includes ongoing initiatives to provide better information to the public about air quality.

Last year approval was also given for the first multi-residential affordable housing project to be built to the Passive House standard featuring energy efficient design and solar energy use.

Other important highlights include Woodingford Lodge Music and Memory program, Tourism Oxford’s Cheese Trail being awarded the Ontario Culinary Tourism Leadership Award of Excellence and the recently launched kitchen lending library, which allows residents to experiment with kitchen tools and small appliances.

Visit www.oxfordcounty.ca/general/AnnualReport/2016 to read.

