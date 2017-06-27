Oxford County is ready to award a contract of more than $1.8 million for the construction of a new waste management administration building.

County officials have been talking about building a new waste management administration building to replace the current structure - an old 100-year-old farmhouse - for a number of years now.

The new building will be an entirely net-zero energy facility that uses an efficient building envelope and solar panels to completely offset the energy use of the building.

Oxford CaO Peter Crockett said the cost is a little higher than expected, but some of that is due to the building being net-zero.

"Part of it is some of the materials and equipment aren't necessarily at hand locally in Ontario, and it's a higher design standard and it's going to take a little bit more to get it over the threshold, so to speak," Crockett said.

The new building, however, will use half the energy of a typical building, as well as being leadership in energy and environmental design certified.

"This building is intended to operate at less than half of the energy per square foot of the (county administration building)," he said. "The proposal is to build the building and the solar facilities that will actually make the entire salford landfill operation net-zero electricity-wise."

The old farmhouse currently being used for waste management has been up for replacement for a number of years, Crockett said. The new building will be a significant focal point for the county as it progresses with its zero-waste and 100-per-cent renewable initiatives.

"we've been talking about it for at least a couple of years in the budget side of things," the CaO said. "it was in our budget in 2016 and then again in 2017."

The county plans to award the contract to Gateman-Milloy inc. from Kitchener, which had the lowest bid at $1.8 million (excluding HsT). in total, the cost of the contract will be $1,818,317.

The construction of this building is scheduled to start soon. Crockett said county officials hope to have the building done by the end of 2017 or the beginning of 2018.

bchessell@postmedia.com