An updated proposal on Oxford County’s approach to selecting its warden will be presented to council on Wednesday.

The county will have to choose if it wants to stay with its current method of electing its warden among its councillors or have the community elect the position at large, a decision that would expand council seats by one.

Council will also have to consider if it will reduce the term of warden from four years to two, or possibly one.

County council circulated a report on these proposals to area municipalities in March asking for opinions.

Both Tillsonburg and East-Zorra Tavistock councils proposed electing a warden at large and expanding the council seat by one while Blandford-Blenheim recommended staying with the status quo. The Town of Ingersoll recommended staying with the current method of electing within, but reducing the term from four to two years.

County Warden David Mayberry said he supports sticking with the status quo.

“I’m in favour of keeping the status quo. I think that the 10 elected people the county has chosen to guide them over the four-year period, it’s up to them to choose the person that they feel has the leadership skills and integrity that they’re looking for to move forward,” Mayberry said. “I think if we elect 10 good people there should be one or two that will have a vision for the county that we want to support.”

Mayberry added the potential problem with having an election at large comes from a potential of creating an imbalance between rural and urban councillors. Right now, there are five of each.

Former warden and current county councillor Don McKay wrote to the county that he is in favour of keeping the four-year term while electing the warden at large.

“I think it is important to maintain the four-year term,” McKay said. “It provides consistency over the four years to build relationships with provincial ministries, the Western Wardens’ Caucus and the staff and residents of Oxford County.

“I would encourage Oxford County to consider electing their warden at large. I believe this would help build an accountability of the warden to all Oxford residents.”

Oxford CAO Peter Crockett said the province has also provided additional information on the steps needed after officially choosing an option.

“The process that council will have to go through is to first decide if they in fact want to change anything,” Crockett said. “The steps along the way are to pass a resolution, indicate the change that they would like and to get the authority to initiate that change process from the minister of municipal affairs.

“The minister will go through the process of establishing a regulation, that regulation then authorizes council to move forward with what is a public process to seek the support of the area municipalities formally and a public meeting and bylaw that enacts whatever change that council is looking for.”

Council began exploring options for the selection of warden for the 2018 municipal election earlier this year with the introduction of Provincial Bill 70. This legislation requires all regions in the province to elect chairs at large, with the exception of Oxford County, where it remains an option to select a warden from elected councillors.

