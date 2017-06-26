WOODSTOCK -

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the worst health-care killer in Canadian history, finally spoke Monday.

Before being sentenced to life behind bars for 14 crimes, including the murders of eight vulnerable patients in her care, the 50-year-old mass murderer addressed the court briefly after the loved ones of her victims spoke out.

“I caused tremendous pain, suffering and death,” Wettlaufer, who was unemotional in the courtroom, said. “Sorry is too small a word.”

Wettlaufer was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance at parole for 25 years, in 2041. By then she would be 75, and it was indicated she “may never be parolled.”

Justice Bruce Thomas told the families – and the surviving victims of Wettlaufer’s failed murder attempts – that they should be merciful with themselves in the aftermath of the crimes.

“You cannot blame yourselves,” he said.

But clearly, given the victim impact statements read into court Monday, many of them struggle with guilt after vulnerable loved ones were killed by a nurse trusted to care for them.

David Silcox is the son of James Silcox, who was 84 when he was killed by Wettlaufer at Woodstock’s Caressant Care nursing home. The burden remains excruciating, he indicated.

“I’m not a victim,” he stated. “I simply feel guilty for not protecting my father as he protected me.”

Beverly Bertram survived a Wettlaufer murder attempt at a private Oxford County residence. She was 68 at the time.

The incident still haunts her, she said Monday.

“I’m afraid of my own shadow,” she said. “I was afraid she would come back and finish the job.”

Other comments from victims’ loved ones include:

*Arpad Horvath Jr., son of murder victim Arpad Sr.: “It’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from and a reality I have to face every day of my life.”

*Sandy Millard, daughter of victim Gladys Millard: “I never made my mother cry. It kills me that she cried when she was attacked by Ms. Wettlaufer.”

*Laura Jackson, friend of victim Maurice Granat: “Moe’s passing left a void in my life and in all the people who knew him.”

Most chilling, perhaps, was the account of Sharon Young, the niece of victim Helen Young. She said she recalled picking up her late aunt’s belongings at the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock and embracing Wettlaufer – the nurse she’d later learn had killed Helen.

“I’m left with the image of my aunt’s last painful hours and the image of hugging and thanking her killer,” Sharon Young said.

All of Wettlaufer’s victims were either in long-term care facilities or in failing health. Most were elderly. Seven of the murder victims were at Caressant Care in Woodstock; the eighth and final murder victim was at London’s Meadow Park.

She struggled with drugs and bizarrely admitted to police that a “red surge” would compel her to commit some of the homicides.

Last September, Wettlaufer gave up her nursing licence and checked herself into a Toronto mental-health facility. Toronto police were notified after she disclosed her crimes to a psychiatrist.

She was charged in October 2016. She pleaded guilty earlier this month to attacks on 14 patients total, including the eight murders.

Victim Impact Statements-Wettlaufer by The London Free Press on Scribd