Tornado: Goderich slammed

The beautiful historic heart of Goderich was torn up by a tornado that slammed in off the waters of Lake Huron on the afternoon of Aug 21, 2011.

One person died and 27 more were injured.

The F3 tornado was the strongest to hit Ontario in 15 years.

