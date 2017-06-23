Police are looking for a 56-year-old man from Elgin County who was last seen in Woodstock on Monday.

Elgin County OPP are looking for Steven Brett, who came from his home in Belmont to Woodstock to his grandchildren’s soccer game on Monday and was reported being last seen in Woodstock at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Family are concerned and officers want to locate him to verify his wellbeing.

Brett had been posting on Facebook about his visit to Woodstock on Monday, with his last comment being posted at 7:55 p.m.

Brett is described at being 6’2” tall, weighing 108kg with a heavy build, he also has shoulder length blond/grey hair, a grey goatee and was last seen wearing a dark green golf shirt, denim knee length shorts, a grey baseball hat and running shoes. He was also driving a blue Saturn Ion with licence number BXKJ 755.

Anyone with information should contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.