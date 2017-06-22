When you're in Victoria Park for Ingersoll's Canada Day celebrations, take note of the flag displayed at the back of the stage. It flew from the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 13, 2013.

The 15-foot-wide flag was loaned to the town for its Canada 150 festivities by Ingersoll resident Melanie Harper, who waited at least 10 years for the flag to arrive by mail.

Harper said she was living in Ottawa when she learned of a program where Canadian residents can add their name to a list to receive one of the flags that flies at Parliament. The Peace Tower flag is changed daily, and others are changed weekly.

“At that time you had to contact your MP to be added to the list,” Harper told The Times. “It was about 2003 when I signed up and the estimate was 12 years, as I recall.”

Now the estimated wait time for a Peace Tower flag is 69 years. Other Parliament Hill flags can be available within 56 years.

“I have loaned it to a church, children's summer program and a local corporation since I have had it and am happy it is included in the Canada Day celebrations in Ingersoll,” said Harper.

Harper's flag will serve as the backdrop for the opening ceremonies for the celebration which begin at 12 noon on the main ball diamond in Victoria Park.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to sit on for the ceremonies and entertainment.

Bonnie Ward, special projects assistant with the town, said Embro Thistle Singers will lead the singing of O'Canada, God Save the Queen and Happy Birthday and there will be greetings from dignitaries before a ceremonial cake is rolled out. Also throughout the event, 1,000 cupcakes will be distributed courtesy of Olde Bakery Cafe.

Free family events run between noon and 5 p.m. in the park and include such things as an inflatable obstacle course, Dotsy the Clown and face painting, children's carnival games, petting zoo, Touch-a-Truck and Unique Vehicles and a Passage Through Canada children's passport-type event that features activities from each province. All the activities in the park are sponsored by service groups and businesses in town.

Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre has a members exhibit called In A Canadian Garden and will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Daytime entertainment on the main stage is provided by Dan the Music Man, Safe as Milk, Broomsticks and Hammers, and The Influentials. There are also food vendors on site and a beer garden.

Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum and Oxford County Museum School are hosting free family events all day in Centennial Park. These include a Flapjack Race at 1 p.m., My Canada scavenger hunt at 2 p.m. and Pioneer games at 3 p.m. Ingersoll Masons will be handing out free cold drink and ice cream on site also.

There's a bit of a break from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., although Ward said the beer garden will be open during that time.

Evening ceremonies kick off at 7 p.m. with another round of welcome and greetings from dignitaries, the town crier and the announcement of the winners of the Canada Day beard growing contest.

An evening highlight will be the fly-past of four of the Harvards operated by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association. There's more entertainment with Dan the Music Man followed by The Elton Lammie Band and then at 10 p.m., visitors will be treated to a fireworks display.

Though traditionally Ingersoll does not host a Canada Day event, Ward said the town wanted to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. The idea first came up to council last year and since then, the town has been putting money aside and planning for the day-long festivities.

The town has contributed $30,000 toward the cost of the celebration and another $15,000 in funding has been contributed by businesses and other organizations.

While all the activities are scheduled to be held outdoors, Ward said in case of inclement weather, a limited celebration will be held in the Ingersoll Memorial Arena, with any events that can be moved indoors.