Thamesford pharmacy robbed

Oxford OPP is looking for two suspects who robbed the Pharmasave on Dundas St. in Thamesford Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.

OPP said two male suspects entered the pharmacy, confronted the staff and left the premises with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

The suspects were last observed fleeing the area on foot eastbound. The OPP canine unit and Emergency Response Team members attended to assist with a search of the area.

The first suspect is described as white male, approximately 6 foot to 6 foot 3 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a black sweater, a dark coloured ball cap, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as white male, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, medium build and wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

Any person with information regarding the persons responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com