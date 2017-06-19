Big Cheese: The ultimate publicity stunt

The Big Cheese really was a thing in Oxford County in the 1860s.

James Harris established Ingersoll’s first cheese factory near where the Elmhurst Inn now stands.

As a publicity stunt, local cheesemakers created a mammoth wheel of cheddar cheese in 1866. It took eight days and 35 tonnes of milk to make the 3,311-kg cheese. It cured for three months in a specially-built shed.

In August 1866, the Big Cheese was transported on a modified wagon by six horses to the train station in Ingersoll. It was put on display at the New York State Fair in Saratoga, then shipped to England where it was bought by a Liverpool merchant.

