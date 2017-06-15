Oxford County announced its new director of public works on Thursday.

CAO Peter Crockett announced the appointment of David Simpson as the new director of public works, who will take the position on August 9.

Simpson joins the county from Halton Region and according to a release he brings a strong technical background combined with a demonstrated focus on organization management, strategic planning, collaboration and sustainability.

Currently Simpson is manager of infrastructure planning at Halton Region, overseeing water and wastewater planning, transportation planning and municipal water resources. He has also managed Halton’s DWQMS, source water protection and PTTW legislative compliance programs and directed their proactive municipal well rehabilitation program.

Simpson has also worked for the Ontario Clean Water Agency’s engineering and operations divisions and the Ministry of the Environment’s approval’s review unit. He is also the past recipient of the Ontario Public Works Association management innovation award for contributions to Sustainable Halton, the region’s growth management and long range infrastructure servicing master plan.

Crockett said in a release Thursday that, “Oxford County has marked several key achievements over the past two years, most notably our work towards achieving 100 per cent renewable energy, becoming a zero waste community and moving to low carbon transportation through a municipal green fleet and electric vehicle charging infrastructure for our community. We’re excited to welcome David to Oxford County and to work with him and the public works team to continue to advance these initiatives and others.”