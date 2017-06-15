OPP are investigating a break and enter on the 19th Line Monday, at a residence between Ingersoll and Thamesford.

The break and enter occurred between approximately 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. while the homeowners were away.

The suspect gained entry into the home by forcing open a patio door. Several rooms in the home were ransacked and approximately $7,500 worth of items was taken. Items included a $1,000 bill, Samsung LED 40 inch TV, IPad, IPhone 4, various jewellery, passports, car keys, Toronto Blue Jays tickets, and various liquor.

Witnesses were canvassed and reported seeing a small black car at the residence with a loud exhaust at the time of the break and enter.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

You can also access the OPP Citizen Self Reporting online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.