The Thames Valley District School Board held their 18th annual elementary track and field meet June 6 at TD Stadium at Western University.

The meet featured more than 700 athletes across the TVDSB region and took part in 11 divisions between Grades 4 and 8. The meet had athletes compete in the high jump, long jump, triple jump, softball throw, sprints, 400-metre, 800m, 1,500m, 4x100m relay and para athletics.

Twelve regional meets were held the week of May 23 involving 140 schools and more than 1,000 athletes to advance to the TVDSB finals.

Here are the results for local athletes.

BANTAM GIRLS’ HIGH JUMP

4 - Teagan Vinke - Plattsville Public School - 1.15m

BANTAM GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

1 - Breana Blum - Tavistock Public School - 26.59m

7 - Jorja Kloepfer - East Oxford Public School - 22.78m

BANTAM GIRLS’ 400m RUN

3 - Peyton Barron - Hickson Central Public School - 1.21.38s

BANTAM GIRLS’ 800m RUN

2 - Eowynn Fowler - Emily Stowe Public School - 3.01.25s

4 - Payton Cowan - Algonquin Public School - 3.03.15s

BANTAM BOYS’ SOFTBALL

5 - Easton De-belleval - Plattsville Public School - 33.30m

BANTAM BOYS’ 80m DASH

8 - Everett Carne - Hickson Central Public School - 12.52s

BANTAM BOYS’ 800m RUN

6 - Josh Van de Kemp - Thamesford Public School - 2.50.47s

JUNIOR GIRLS’ HIGH JUMP

8 - Jenna Harper - Innerkip Central Public School - 1.10m

JUNIOR GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

4 - Jade Dittmer - Plattsville Public School - 30.64m

8 - Ashlyn Witt - Tavistock Public School - 27.69m

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 80m DASH

2 - Alex Harmer - Hickson Central Public School - 12.05s

5 - Ava Makedos - Hickson Central Public School - 12.25s

6 - Melanie Steinhoff - Emily Stowe Public School - 12.40s

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 400m RUN

1 - Alex Harmer - Hickson Central Public School - 1.10.19s **TVDSB record**

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 800m RUN

8 - Khai-Leigh Hamilton - Springbank Public School - 3.02.10s

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 4x100m RELAY

4 - Hickson Central Public School - 1.03.03s

7 - Harrisfield Public School - 1.03.53s

JUNIOR BOYS’ HIGH JUMP

3 - Sean Demarest - Plattsville Public School - 1.25m

JUNIOR BOYS’ LONG JUMP

1 - Gavin Birmingham - Springbank Public School - 4.06m

3 - Jevaughn Roberts - Northdale Public School - 3.98m

5 - Nathan Law - AJ Baker Public School - 3.90m

JUNIOR BOYS’ SOFTBALL

2 - Sean Demarest - Plattsville Public School - 41.94m

JUNIOR BOYS’ 80m DASH

1 - Jevaughn Roberts - Northdale Public School - 11.44s

3 - Gavin Birmingham - Springbank Public School - 11.84s

JUNIOR BOYS’ 1500m RUN

2 - Austin DeBoer - AJ Baker Public School - 5.32:12min

5 - Noah Sim - Emily Stowe Public School - 5.38:78min

JUNIOR BOYS’ 4x100m RELAY

7 - Springbank Public School - 1.02.47s

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS’ HIGH JUMP

2 - Emily Lupton - Hickson Central Public School - 1.30m

6 - Deanna Price - Annandale Public School - 1.25m

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS’ LONG JUMP

2 - Veronica Pimental - Springbank Public School - 3.79m

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS’ TRIPLE JUMP

2 - Lily Durham - Laurie Hawkins Public School - 8.18m

3 - Sophie Hutchins - Northdale Public School - 8.11m

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

6 - Ava Matsumoto - Royal Roads Public School - 36.97m

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS’ 4x100m RELAY

4 - Annandale Public School - 1.00.06s

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ HIGH JUMP

2 - Matthew Evans - Annandale Public School - 1.30m

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ LONG JUMP

4 - Emmett Gedies - AJ Baker Public School - 4.09m

7 - Chevy Cnockaert - Laurier Hawkins Public School - 4.03m

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ SOFTBALL

3 - Connor Gaitens - Annandale Public School - 44.60m

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ 100m DASH

3 - Theaon Sapp - Northridge Public School - 13.62s

5 - Matthew Evans - Annandale Public School - 13.91s

8 - Tyler Hill - Emily Stowe Public School - 14.25s

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ 400m RUN

4 - Nolan Brett - Laurier Hawkins Public School - 1.07.87s

7 - Izak Christensen - Northdale Public School - 1.09.56s

INTERMEDIATE BOYS’ 800m RUN

8 - Izak Christensen - Northdale Public School - 2.47.47s

SENIOR GIRLS’ TRIPLE JUMP

6 - Nicole Sirbu - Hickson Central Public School - 8.41m

SENIOR GIRLS’ 100m DASH

1 - Reegen Lindie - South Ridge Public School - 13.65s

SENIOR GIRLS’ 400m RUN

2 - Celeste Daneri - Annandale Public School - 1.05.47s

SENIOR GIRLS’ 4x100m RELAY

7 - South Ridge Public School - 58.50s

SENIOR BOYS’ HIGH JUMP

3 - Ethan Currah - Hickson Central Public School - 1.55m

SENIOR BOYS’ TRIPLE JUMP

3 - Howard Thompson - Springbank Public School - 9.51m

SENIOR BOYS’ SOFTBALL

1 - Nolan McCrossin - South Ridge Public School - 62.10m

3 - Zach Fishback - Laurie Hawkins Public School - 58.05m

8 - Ethan Currah - Hickson Central Public School - 51.76m

SENIOR BOYS’ 100m DASH

3 - Howard Thompson - Springbank Public School - 12.90s

4 - Javar Roberts - Northdale Public School - 13.16s

5 - Ramish Jones - Annandale Public School - 13.25s

SENIOR BOYS’ 4x100m RELAY

8 - Springbank Public School - 56.56s

OPEN GIRLS’ HIGH JUMP

2 - Clara Roth - Hickson Central Public School - 1.42m

4 - Marissa Dickson - East Oxford Public School - 1.35m

OPEN GIRLS’ LONG JUMP

8 - Janelle Spruce - East Oxford Public School - 4.20m

OPEN GIRLS’ TRIPLE JUMP

1 - Clara Roth - Hickson Central Public School - 9.48m

5 - Caitlin Bell - Algonquin Public School - 8.78m

8 - Carlyn Laan - East Oxford Public School - 8.61m

OPEN GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

7 - Jaden Brushell - Laurie Hawkins Public School - 39.68m

OPEN GIRLS’ 400m RUN

8 - Destiny Brenneman - Zorra Highland Public School - 1.09.62s

OPEN GIRLS’ 4x100m RELAY

6 - Springbank Public School - 57.56s

8 - East Oxford Public School - 58.60s

OPEN BOYS’ HIGH JUMP

2 - Travis Vermeersch - East Oxford Public School - 1.55m

OPEN BOYS’ LONG JUMP

1 - Drew Elliott - Thamesford Public School - 5.19m

5 - Jax Varro - Annandale Public School - 4.90m

OPEN BOYS’ TRIPLE JUMP

4 - Drew Elliott - Thamesford Public School - 10.65m

6 - Owen McArthur - Tavistock Public School - 10.47m

OPEN BOYS’ SOFTBALL

7 - Jordan Vitias - South Ridge Public School - 63.98m

OPEN BOYS’ 100m DASH

4 - Owen Kindurys - East Oxford Public School - 12.44m

OPEN BOYS’ 800m RUN

5 - Cole Wilson - East Oxford Public School - 2.27.19s

7 - Dylan Haight - Tavistock Public School - 2.29.68s

OPEN BOYS’ 1500m RUN

6 - Cole Wilson - East Oxford Public School - 5.04.34min

OPEN BOYS’ 4x100m RELAY

4 - East Oxford Public School - 52.50s

All spelling of names are from the official race results.

