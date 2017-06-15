Officer treated for minor injuries

An Oxford OPP officer was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a stolen vehicle he had been following in Ingersoll.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 12 at approximately 10:35 a.m. after a patrol officer observed a stolen vehicle and followed it onto Earl Street, which is a dead end road.

The officer activated his emergency lights and got out of his police cruiser to approach the suspect vehicle when the driver of the vehicle then struck the parked police cruiser, causing the cruiser to hit the officer.

The suspect vehicle, a 2003 Mazda 3, four-door and grey in color, then fled the area and was located on Merritt Street.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of OPP canine and Emergency Response Team members. The search was unsuccessful.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen to Huron County OPP on June 9.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.