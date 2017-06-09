After narrowing it down from over 400 applicants, Oxford County EMS will be adding seven new faces to its team.

The new recruits were hired, completed training and were welcomed to the organization with a graduation ceremony late last month, with the new paramedics marching into the council chambers in full regalia.

The new hires include Liam Breckell, Pedro Garcia, Colton Muhlethaler, Erin Munro, Courtney Puterman, Jack Shier and Nicola Woelfle.

Chief of paramedic services Ben Addley said in a release that they are very excited to have seven outstanding individuals join their team.

“These are some of the brightest and most competent individuals, as they emerged through several rounds of recruitment from interviews to scenario exercises,” Addley said. “We are confident they will provide the highest level of emergency medical services to the people of Oxford.”

Supervisor of EMS logistics Stephen Edwards said the new recruits had to go through three phases, including what they call an un-winnable scenario.

“It’s a test where the patient has nothing notably wrong with them except that they are unconscious,” Edwards said.

Oxford County EMS hires paramedics based on a supply and demand basis.

“Generally when we deplete our ranks to a certain amount we will do a hire, we don’t like to hire when we only require one or two people,” Edwards said. “We generally try to wait until we require four or four plus, that’s generally a good scenario for hiring. I would say we probably hire some medics generally every two years.”

Edwards said that this time around they received around 470 applications, which took some time and effort to pair down.

“We paired down the original applicant group to around 30 or so,” he said. “Then we run through our three scenarios, then the top 12 we interviewed and narrowed it down to seven from there. It’s a fairly comprehensive process, but we want to make sure that we get some talented people our there to do calls for the community.”

