OPP officers are keeping a watchful eye on youngsters in Southwestern Ontario this summer.

But the police aren’t looking to catch kids misbehaving or getting into summer hijinks.

Instead, officers are on the lookout for model behaviours and good deeds such as cycling with a helmet, lending a helping hand, picking up litter and doing other random acts of kindness.

The OPP is doling out cool rewards to recognize the positive behaviours, handing out coupons for a free slushie at Circle K convenience stores.

“This gives us an opportunity to reward them and recognize that they’re doing good things,” OPP Sgt. Dave Rektor said of the region’s youth.

Last year, OPP officers across the province dished out 27,500 slushie coupons.

The program, known as Operation Freeze, also helps build a bridge between police and young people, Rektor said.

“We’re trying to show a more positive side of policing as well, and acknowledging that the majority of kids are good kids and doing right things all the time,” he said.

Operation Freeze kicks off as the London region braces for its first taste of scorching summer temperatures.

Environment Canada says the mercury will keep climbing over the weekend before peaking on Monday when the daytime high will reach 32 C.

The upcoming warm weather prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to remind citizens to protect themselves against the sun.

“With the natural attraction that comes with the beautiful weather we’ll have this weekend, we often see people forget important sun safety strategies that will protect themselves and their families,” Linda Stobo, the health unit’s manager of chronic disease prevention and tobacco control team, said in a release.

“It takes a little planning to make sure you enjoy the sun as much as you can; that includes wearing sunglasses, sun hats and sunscreen and taking occasional breaks in a shady location.”