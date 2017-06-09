Terry Fox Run’s volunteer info night June 12

Organizers of this year’s Terry Fox Run on September 17 are gearing up for the event with a volunteer information meeting on Monday, June 12 at South Gate Centre.

John Versaevel, who is co-chairing the 2017 Lion Club event with fellow Lion Peter Oswald, said the session is intended to provide information on volunteer opportunities, changes to routes and a push for more involvement from other parts of the county.

“We want to invite and put information out in Embro, Drumbo and Innerkip, as well as any centre that doesn’t have a Terry Fox Run,” Versaevel said. “We have many volunteers in the areas who live outside of the area.”

This year, they also would like to put an emphasis on more team participation, as well as individual registrations.

“An increase in teams has been found to be more beneficial,” Versaevel said.

Last year the walk was in honour of long-time organizer Bill Gillespie — who was the backbone of the run for a decade — and raised $42,000.

This year, the run that begins at CASS, is hoping to raise $45,000.

“If people supported the run last year to honour Bill — the way to keep honouring Bill is to keep taking part,” Versaevel said. “No one I know had more love for Terry Fox or dedication to the run.”

A campaign kickoff, slated for July 14 from 7 to 10:30 p.m., will be hosted by Upper Thames Brewing Company and Todd’s Dogs.

This year’s run starts at CASS and people can run or walk 2.5, five or 10 km down local streets and through Southside Park.

For more information on the Terry Fox Run call 519-535-3658 or visit the Facebook page The-Terry-Fox-Run-Woodstock-Ontario.

