At least one would-be resident is frustrated that tenants have been delayed from moving into Residences at VMS in Ingersoll because the owner is still working on obtaining an occupancy permit for the building.

The woman, who declined to have her name published, said she was originally scheduled to move into the former school that has been converted into a 54 unit apartment building on May 25. But a few days before that she received a call that the move in date had been rescheduled for June 1.

On that day, movers had her possessions loaded on a truck and were headed for Ingersoll when she learned that things were delayed again. This time, however, there was no firm move in date offered, she said.

She diverted the movers to place her belongings in storage and is now living with a friend while she waits for news about when she can get into her new home.

“They kept saying, 'All the inspectors have approved it and we're just waiting on one,'” she said.

None of her rent cheques have been cashed, and she said she was told she would be reimbursed for some out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the delay.

She said she asked for confirmation in writing of the compensation being offered, but hasn't received anything so far.

“I want to know what they're going to do about my moving (expenses).”

Speaking on behalf of Amer Cengic, who owns Residences at VMS, June Empey, the facility's office manager, confirmed that there has been a delay due to the lack of an occupancy permit.

She said she didn't know the exact details of what caused the delay in obtaining the permit, but everything possible was being done to rectify the situation.

“We couldn't get them in June 1,” said Empey, explaining that compensation will be made available to those affected by the delay, including for lodging, meals, storage and some moving expenses. “We're working very hard to accommodate everybody.”

She said tenants who are staying with friends instead of paying for other accommodations will receive a discount on their rent.

Tenants are asked to keep receipts for their expenses.

Empey said efforts to obtain the necessary permit continues and it is hoped that it will be issued soon.

“I feel bad that this has happened to the tenants, but we can only do what we can do,” she said. “I will be calling people immediately – as soon as we get the permit.”