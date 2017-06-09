The curtain is rising on a new visitor experience in Stratford.

It’s a “year of transformation” in arts and culture, the culinary scene and “retail therapy,” said Cathy Rehberg of the Stratford Tourism Alliance.

The new Market Square, set to be completed this month, will welcome people into a pedestrian friendly space.

Among the trees, there are places to sit and relax with a good book, meet friends, enjoy lunch from a nearby eatery or wile away the day, she said.

Just a short walk through Queen’s Park to Confederation Park brings you to a new butterfly-shaped pollinator garden creating a welcoming home for bees.

The alliance provides the following “brief synopsis” of what’s happening in the Festival City.

Arts and culture

The Stratford Festival presents 14 plays through Oct. 31 around the theme of identity and brings the world premiere of the Breathing Hole by Colleen Murphy, specially commissioned to mark Canada 150.

Stratford Summer Music, July 17 to Aug. 27, presents the best of Canada this year.

This includes Buffy Sainte-Marie entertaining Aug. 7 while Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians make the band’s only Canadian appearance Aug. 8 and 9.

The Stratford Perth Museum presents the Franklin Exhibition in conjunction with the Royal Ontario Museum and Parks Canada, through Sept. 15.

An Inuit Art Exhibit from the Art Gallery of Ontario and a Stratford Festival archives exhibit are on through Oct. 30.

SpringWorks, Stratford’s Indie Arts Festival, moves to Oct. 12-22, showcasing Canada’s established and emerging artists.

There will be a “wide range” of juried performances and events, including new plays, music and dance, poetry readings, late-night cabaret and puppets.

The Stratford Writers’ Festival runs Oct. 27-29 and is the place to “connect with writers and readers.”

Culinary Scene

High Tea anyone? What started as a one-time Mother’s Day event last year between Bradshaws and the Revival House has become a monthly happening on the last Sunday of the month.

The Bruce Restaurant has introduced Afternoon Tea monthly and offers “traditional and new Canadiana nibbles” alongside a choice of 20 fine teas curated by a sommelier.

Stratford Chefs School downtown on Ontario Street now offers spring and summer cooking classes.

Mercer Kitchen and Beer Hall presents a Father’s Day Picnic at the Stratford Perth Museum June 18 with outdoor stalls, food and live music.

Black Swan Brewery is creating innovative seasonal flavours in addition to its core products.

Junction 56 Distillery has added three new flavoured moonshine products: Sugar Shack (maple), Fireshine (cinnamon) and Eclipse (anise and fennel) in addition to its gin, vodka and moonshine.

Tallgrass Mead is making Honey Pops, a refreshing beverage made with honey, along with a variety of other wines.

The Hub and Mercer Beer Hall has more than 100 craft beers from around the world while Boar’s Head Pub at the Queens Inn and Bentley’s Restaurant and Bar are places to find many brews.

On the restaurant scene, there’s patio dining at Pavilion Coffee and Crepes, Parlour Steakhouse, Bruce Restaurant, Raja’s flower festooned veranda, Keystone Alley and Montforte on Wellington.

Downtown, there’s the Mill Stone, Pazzo Taverna and Pizzeria, Mercer Kitchen, Bentley’s Bar, Fellinis Italian Cucina, Downie Street Burger, Stratford Thai Cuisine, the new Revival House terrace and rooftop at the Hub.

SAV Eatery and Smokehouse has welcomed Chopped Canada Chef Angie Mohr while Chef Cameron Jariott has taken over the Annex Restaurant and the Bijou has expanded and is open for lunch and dinner.

Savour Stratford has numerous culinary trails to explore with themes of chocolate, bacon and ale, maple and pumpkin.

Retail Therapy

New in town is Wills & Prior’s, a home decor shop, with a “curated selection” of goods including locally made accent furniture.

Close Knit, a popular knitters’ haven, has a new home 76 Wellington St.

C.R. Plastic Products has opened a showroom for its outdoor products made from recycled materials.

To plan a Stratford getaway: visitstratford.ca; 1-800-561-SWAN

onetanktrips@hotmail.com

For more One-Tank Trips: http://1tanktrips.blogspot.ca