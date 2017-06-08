Farmers in Southwestern Ontario, one of the nation’s richest farm belts, are pushing crop deadlines after being clobbered by a soggy spring.

“It’s been wet. It’s been cool. It’s been a tough spring for farmers,” said Peter Johnson, an agronomist with realagriculture.com.

As the calendar turned to June, farmers took advantage of a few good days last week to go on a planting marathon, he said.

“It certainly wasn’t good soil conditions. We just planted anyway. It’s so late in the year.”

The official deadline for corn planting is June 15, but Johnson said most farmers want to be done by the end of May.

Dave McEachren, who farms near Glencoe, finished planting his corn Tuesday and is looking for dry fields to plant the rest of his soybeans.

He said it’s been a frustrating spring.

The skies can be clear and sunny and the surface soil looks dry. But a few centimetres down at planting depth, it’s still sticky and soggy.

“The spring of 2017 has been a real test of patience. Those that exercise patience will probably reap the benefit,” said McEachren, a Middlesex director for the Grain Growers of Ontario.

Johnson said almost all of the corn in the London area has been planted. Soybean plantings are almost completed north of London and about 60 per cent is in the ground in clay soils south and west of London.

Soybeans were the star last year with a record harvest across many parts of Southwestern Ontario, despite a dry start to the season.

Planting of edible beans is just starting.

One bright spot has been the hay crop, which has been “massive” if tough to harvest because of the rain, Johnson said.

The wet weather this spring also poses a serious threat to the 900,000-acre crop of winter wheat that is approaching maturity and will be harvested next month.

The wheat crop got a great start because of unusually warm winter weather. But Johnson said the risk of fusarium, a fungus disease that shrivels kernels and creates a toxin in wheat, is “incredibly high” because of the damp conditions.

Many farmers are spraying fungicide on their fields to prevent fusarium, but the treatment is not 100 per cent effective and adds to input costs, he said.

Testing ensures that fusarium-infected wheat is not sold for human consumption, but if the levels are high enough, it cannot even be used for cattle feed.

Though the rain and cool weather has been a pain for farmers, Johnson said they do not want to see a sudden hot, dry spell that would harden the soil and restrict root growth.

“When you plant wet, we need it to stay wet. A drought would be awful now because the root system is small and can’t penetrate,” Johnson said.

McEachren agreed a hot dry spell right now would be bad news. “We have been getting a few gentle rains and that has been perfect for us.”

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said rainfall was well above normal in April and May and there were some dreary stretches of cold, wet weather.

“The first week of May was awful. Five days below 10 C for a high — not good.”

The long-term forecasts for the summer vary. The Environment Canada outlook suggests near-normal temperatures in June, July and August, but an American model suggests a hotter than normal season. Both forecasts indicate normal precipitation.

--- --- ---

THE NUMBERS

Rainfall recorded at London airport: