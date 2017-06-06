Understanding how your septic system works could help homeowners be more environmentally responsible.

Oxford County public health will be holding a public workshop in Beachville later this month to help equip residents with the information they need to operate and maintain an environmentally responsible septic system.

There are over 9,000 homes in the county that use septic systems to treat wastewater and, on average, septic systems last between 30 to 50 years.

Proper maintenance has a significant impact on septic systems and how well they operate, as well as their life expectancy.

According to public health, a properly functioning system will reduce or eliminate most threats to human health and the environment posed by pollutants in household wastewater, preventing the spread of infection, disease and protecting water resources.

Manager of health protection Peter Heywood said the workshop will cover a number of things that will help community members take care of their systems.

“It’s an opportunity for those homeowners that own a home that uses a septic system to learn how it works,” Heywood said. “It will help them identify the components of their septic system, the location of their tank, how to maintain and operate their septic system, the importance of pumping a tank out every three to five years, what to flush down the toilet and what not to, so what may impact their system in a negative manner.”

Heywood said that they will also go over how people can obtain a building permit through public health if there are malfunctions with a system, as well as the roles and functions of public health inspectors who are responsible for part eight of the Ontario Building Code.

“It’s important for people to maintain and operate their system to ensure that they are protecting the environment,” the manager of health protection said. “We’re protecting our ground water and ensuring that the quality of the ground water is of the highest quality.”

The workshop is completely free and people can register online at www.oxfordcounty.ca/septic or by calling (519) 539-9800 ext. 3520 (toll-free 1-800-755-0394). Registration is limited to 100 participants.

