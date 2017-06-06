Speedsters in Zorra Township are frustrating both the OPP and township's council.

Over the last two months, 300 of 356 tickets issued have been related to speeding.

On a crackdown June 1, officers handed out 21 speeding tickets in the Harrington area including Road 96 and 37th Line.

Zorra deputy mayor Doug Matheson said not only does he get a number of calls about speeding, he is out on the road himself and sees the problem.

“We recognize there is a lot of speeding going on in the community,” he said. “They need an awareness that they need to slow down.”

Commuters avoiding slowdowns due to road construction are travelling way too fast down the county’s rural roads, creating problems and worrying local residents.

Matheson said there is also a problem with drivers failing to stop at stop signs.

OPP are reminding drivers in the area to slow down and make safety a priority.

“You obviously have a problem when there are 21 speeding tickets handed out in the area and in (Harrington) in one day,” said OPP spokesperson Const. Stacey Culbert.

Culbert said the OPP have received numerous complaints regarding speeding vehicles in the northwestern edge of the county.

“We are constantly working with the townships to identify hot spots that adversely impact traffic safety, so that we can provide targeted enforcement in these areas,” she said.

Meanwhile Zorra Township Mayor Margaret Luption — long frustrated with speeding in the township — said she is pleased with the passage of Bill 65 allowing municipalities to use photo radar in school zones and designated safety zones.

Lupton said she hopes to have the new technology in place in time for the next school year.

However, the cost of photo radar units, which can cost upwards of $250,000, could be prohibitive.

Lupton said she is going to approach others in the county about purchasing a unit that can be shared by all the townships.

“My research has shown me they are doing this in some parts of the United States,” she said in a release. “In fact in some jurisdictions that share equipment, they have set up boxes so people do not know if radar is there.”

Culbert said local residents or motorists should be reporting speedsters to OPP or to their township council so areas can be targeted for education or enforcement to “combat the problem.”

