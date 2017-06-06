Concerned they may permanently lose their beloved Harrington Pond, members of the Harrington and Area Community Association are urging local residents to attend an upcoming Zorra Township council meeting June 20 discussing the issue.

“It is extremely important that the community be represented, in large numbers, to show that time has not diminished our determination to keep this pond,” said Philip Kerr, chair of the Harrington and Area Community Association

Owned by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA), the aging earth dam holds the man-made, three-hectare pond.

The dam is not used for flood control, no longer meets provincial standards and is considered no longer stable.

But the association is fighting to keep the pond, a favourite picnicking and fishing area for generations, as well as a haven for waterfowl and wildlife.

Kerr said Zorra council will receive the final report of the environmental assessment commissioned by UTRCA on June 20 at 6:35 p.m. in Zorra council chambers. It is expected during the meeting that there will a public question period.

“It is expected that UTRCA and consultants will recommend that Zorra council endorse one of those options,” Kerr said. “We urge anybody with an interest in the future of Harrington Pond to attend, to pose questions and to make their opinions known.”

Zorra Deputy Mayor Doug Matheson said Zorra councillors have a chance to comment following a presentation on the EA.

There are several options that range from doing nothing, to removing the dam and eliminating Harrington Pond and rebuilding it downstream.

“The ultimate decision lies with the UTRCA,” he said.

Kerr said at the last public meeting, the preferred option appeared to be a landlocked pond, about one-tenth of the size of the current pond, with a slope and naturalized watercourse adjacent to it.

However, Kerr said he doesn’t know for sure that will still be the preferred option.

“I don’t know what will be presented on June 20 but what I hope is they take into account counter arguments our organization has worked hard to produce,” he said.

Kerr said one of the main arguments for removing the pond is to protect and provide a better environment for native fish species including speckled trout.

However, he said, in order to do that, Wildwood Dam has to be removed due to the fact it is home to various non-native fish species.

“We don’t want the fish in Wildwood to get into the stream above Harrington Dam,” he said. “We hope they have taken this into account.”

HRivers@postmedia.com