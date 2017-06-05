The water was different that day than he’d seen any other day before.

Lake levels were high from days of rain and the channel where Nine Mile River funnels into Lake Huron at Port Albert was turbulent.

On August 31, 2014 the lake had a strong undertow and riptide, and was potentially very dangerous.

But visiting kids love to play in the rough water, mounting their flutter boards and riding out the current.

Local cottagers know on days like that to stay out the river’s path — in fact one good-hearted resident had walked the beach warning a group of swimmers that the water was unpredictable and people had drowned there in the past.

“There was way too much of a current,” explained Oxford County paramedic Superintendent Russell Chase, who had brought his family to the sandy beach for a day outing.

Chase has not been back to the beach since that fateful day when around 1 or 2 p.m. he spotted a couple of men eyeing the water with concern.

“I wandered over to the water’s edge and watched them go in,” he said. “I surmised someone was in trouble.”

The two men were trying to reach a 39-year-old father and his young son who had been caught up in the current and were struggling to return to the shore.

But the men couldn’t get to pair and were swept past them.

Chase knew he had to help and entered the water’s current at the tip of the river until he reached the man and his seven-year-old son.

“I was trying to decide what to do, I was very concerned,” Chase said. “His strength was only going to last so long. I was hoping help would arrive.”

After hanging on for several minutes the father was weakening, so Chase took the child and held on so the father could regain some strength.

Soon the father was able to grab on his son again and hold him above the water.

Chase remembers the look of determination on his face as struggled to save his son.

Soon after, another person who entered the water managed to rescue the child from his father and take him back to shore.

Chase swam out of the current and also managed to make it back shore.

He remembers a sense of relief but also concern that everyone had managed to make it back to the Port Albert beach.

“It soon became apparent after 15 minutes or so that the father had not made it in,” he said.

The OPP dive team recovered the man’s body the next day about 150 metres from shore.

Last week Chase was one of eight paramedics honoured with the Ontario Award for Paramedic Bravery for exceptional courage by health minister Dr. Eric Hoskins.

He is one of 46 paramedics who have received the award since it was first presented in 2015.

