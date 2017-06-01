Woodstock will have 12 athletes compete at OFSAA track and field in Belleville
Woodstock Collegiate's Jaime Magoffin vaults in the midget women's pole vault in London, Ont. on Friday May 26, 2017 at TD Stadium at Western University at OFSAA West regionals. Woodstock will have 11 athletes compete at OFSAA track and field finals in 13 events. Greg Colgan/Woodstock Sentinel-Review/Postmedia Network
Woodstock will have 12 high school track and field athletes compete in 13 events at OFSAA June 1 to 3 in Belleville.
Oxford County had 31 athletes participate at OFSAA West regionals in 36 events May 26 and 27 at TD Stadium at Western University in London. OFSAA West regionals are the final track and field meet before provincials. The top four athletes from OFSAA West regionals advance to OFSAA.
Last year Oxford County schools sent 12 athletes in 14 events, winning four medals - two silver and two bronze - at provincial finals.
Huron Park’s Holly Hanchiruk advanced in two event with the open women’s 1,500m steeplechase after placing fourth in a time of 5:21.03 and also the junior women’s javelin, which she won with a throw of 36.82m. Bailey Couch of WCI won the junior men’s javelin throw after a toss of 50.61m on his fifth throw. Jared O’Riley of CASS threw 52.09m on his third throw in the senior men’s javelin throw to placed second.
In the intellectually impaired 100m dash, WCI’s Kyla Rodrigue and Jacinda Nauta each advanced with Rodrigue winning with a time of 14.19 second - 0.04 off her OFSAA West regional record set in 2016 - and Nauta was third at 16.05 seconds.
CASS’ Kurtis Heggie continued to OFSAA after he placed third in the midget men’s pole vault when he made his second vault at 2.75m. WCI’s Jaime Magoffin also placed third in the midget men’s pole vault with a vault of 2.60m. Huron Park’s Madelyn Bullock placed fourth in the junior women’s 300m hurdles in a time of 45.89 seconds to continue to OFSAA.
Mac Fox of WCI placed fourth in the junior men’s pole vault with a height of 3.00m to go to his second consecutive OFSAA. WCI’s Anakin McMahon was third in the junior women’s pole vault with a height of 2.90m. In the senior men’s pole vault, CASS’ Nojah Parker won with a height of 4.00m and WCI’s Katy Magoffin won the senior women’s pole vault at 3.20m.
Open women’s 1,500-metre steeplechase
4 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park
10 - Emma Davis - WCI
Women’s 100m intellectually impaired dash
1 - Kyla Rodrigue - WCI
3 - Jacinda Nauta - WCI
Midget women’s javelin throw
5 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park
Midget men’s pole vault
3 - Kurtis Heggie - CASS
Midget men’s shot put
12 - Nolan Adkins - IDCI
Midget women’s pole vault
3 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI
6 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park
11 - Kim Norris - WCI
Midget women’s 300m hurdles
9 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI
Midget women’s 800m run
14 - Brittany Main - WCI
Midget men’s 800m run
11 - Creedyn Bragg - IDCI
Junior men’s 100m hurdles
12 - Jakob Ager - WCI
Junior men’s 100m dash
14 - Justin Holmes - IDCI
Junior women’s 400m dash
5 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
Junior men’s 400m dash
11 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
Junior men’s 1,500m run
11 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
Junior women’s 4x100m relay
15 - Huron Park (Sarah Karelsen, Emma Brown, Holly Hanchiruk and Madelyn Bullock)
Junior women’s 300m hurdles
4 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
Junior men’s 4x100m relay
10 - WCI (Jakob Ager, Mac Fox, Benny Hart and Bailey Couch)
Junior men’s triple jump
13 - Justin Holmes - IDCI
Junior men’s pole vault
4 - Mac Fox - WCI
8 - Benny Hart - WCI
11 - Bailey Couch - WCI
Junior women’s shot put
12 - Mac Fox - WCI
Junior women’s 3,000m run
15 - Abbey Davis - WCI
Junior men’s 3,000m run
6 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park
15 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park
Junior men’s 300m hurdles
5 - Jakob Ager - WCI
Junior women’s 800m run
8 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park
Junior women’s pole vault
3 - Anakin McMahon - WCI
6 - Makayla Egan - WCI
Junior men’s javelin throw
1 - Bailey Couch - WCI
Junior women’s javelin throw
1 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park
Senior women’s 100m hurdles
10 - Katy Magoffin - WCI
Senior women’s 100m dash
11 - Haleigh Cole - Glendale
Senior men’s javelin throw
2 - Jared O’Riley - CASS
Senior women’s 3,000m run
11 - Emma Davis - WCI
Senior women’s discus throw
8 - Megan Bates - IDCI
Senior men’s shot put
7 - Nathan Gould - IDCI
Senior men’s pole vault
1 - Nojah Parker - CASS
Senior women’s pole vault
1 - Katy Magoffin - WCI
Senior men’s long jump
13 - Mat Musclow - CASS
