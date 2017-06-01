Woodstock will have 12 high school track and field athletes compete in 13 events at OFSAA June 1 to 3 in Belleville.

Oxford County had 31 athletes participate at OFSAA West regionals in 36 events May 26 and 27 at TD Stadium at Western University in London. OFSAA West regionals are the final track and field meet before provincials. The top four athletes from OFSAA West regionals advance to OFSAA.

Last year Oxford County schools sent 12 athletes in 14 events, winning four medals - two silver and two bronze - at provincial finals.

Huron Park’s Holly Hanchiruk advanced in two event with the open women’s 1,500m steeplechase after placing fourth in a time of 5:21.03 and also the junior women’s javelin, which she won with a throw of 36.82m. Bailey Couch of WCI won the junior men’s javelin throw after a toss of 50.61m on his fifth throw. Jared O’Riley of CASS threw 52.09m on his third throw in the senior men’s javelin throw to placed second.

In the intellectually impaired 100m dash, WCI’s Kyla Rodrigue and Jacinda Nauta each advanced with Rodrigue winning with a time of 14.19 second - 0.04 off her OFSAA West regional record set in 2016 - and Nauta was third at 16.05 seconds.

CASS’ Kurtis Heggie continued to OFSAA after he placed third in the midget men’s pole vault when he made his second vault at 2.75m. WCI’s Jaime Magoffin also placed third in the midget men’s pole vault with a vault of 2.60m. Huron Park’s Madelyn Bullock placed fourth in the junior women’s 300m hurdles in a time of 45.89 seconds to continue to OFSAA.

Mac Fox of WCI placed fourth in the junior men’s pole vault with a height of 3.00m to go to his second consecutive OFSAA. WCI’s Anakin McMahon was third in the junior women’s pole vault with a height of 2.90m. In the senior men’s pole vault, CASS’ Nojah Parker won with a height of 4.00m and WCI’s Katy Magoffin won the senior women’s pole vault at 3.20m.

Open women’s 1,500-metre steeplechase

4 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park

10 - Emma Davis - WCI

Women’s 100m intellectually impaired dash

1 - Kyla Rodrigue - WCI

3 - Jacinda Nauta - WCI

Midget women’s javelin throw

5 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park

Midget men’s pole vault

3 - Kurtis Heggie - CASS

Midget men’s shot put

12 - Nolan Adkins - IDCI

Midget women’s pole vault

3 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI

6 - Mackenzie Manuliak - Huron Park

11 - Kim Norris - WCI

Midget women’s 300m hurdles

9 - Jaime Magoffin - WCI

Midget women’s 800m run

14 - Brittany Main - WCI

Midget men’s 800m run

11 - Creedyn Bragg - IDCI

Junior men’s 100m hurdles

12 - Jakob Ager - WCI

Junior men’s 100m dash

14 - Justin Holmes - IDCI

Junior women’s 400m dash

5 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park

Junior men’s 400m dash

11 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park

Junior men’s 1,500m run

11 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park

Junior women’s 4x100m relay

15 - Huron Park (Sarah Karelsen, Emma Brown, Holly Hanchiruk and Madelyn Bullock)

Junior women’s 300m hurdles

4 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park

Junior men’s 4x100m relay

10 - WCI (Jakob Ager, Mac Fox, Benny Hart and Bailey Couch)

Junior men’s triple jump

13 - Justin Holmes - IDCI

Junior men’s pole vault

4 - Mac Fox - WCI

8 - Benny Hart - WCI

11 - Bailey Couch - WCI

Junior women’s shot put

12 - Mac Fox - WCI

Junior women’s 3,000m run

15 - Abbey Davis - WCI

Junior men’s 3,000m run

6 - Aaron Canfield - Huron Park

15 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park

Junior men’s 300m hurdles

5 - Jakob Ager - WCI

Junior women’s 800m run

8 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park

Junior women’s pole vault

3 - Anakin McMahon - WCI

6 - Makayla Egan - WCI

Junior men’s javelin throw

1 - Bailey Couch - WCI

Junior women’s javelin throw

1 - Holly Hanchiruk - Huron Park

Senior women’s 100m hurdles

10 - Katy Magoffin - WCI

Senior women’s 100m dash

11 - Haleigh Cole - Glendale

Senior men’s javelin throw

2 - Jared O’Riley - CASS

Senior women’s 3,000m run

11 - Emma Davis - WCI

Senior women’s discus throw

8 - Megan Bates - IDCI

Senior men’s shot put

7 - Nathan Gould - IDCI

Senior men’s pole vault

1 - Nojah Parker - CASS

Senior women’s pole vault

1 - Katy Magoffin - WCI

Senior men’s long jump

13 - Mat Musclow - CASS

gcolgan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/GregatWSR