A large collection of one of Oxford County’s most prolific collectors will go on display at the Beachville Museum this weekend.

The Harvey Waud permanent exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, as part of the museum’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary. The exhibit will feature a portion of Harvey’s large collection, which was distributed to a number of other museums after his death in 2006.

Harvey was born in 1922 and raised just outside of Lakeside Ontario, working with his wife Margaret as a farmer for 40 years before moving to Embro to enjoy his retirement years.

Lorne Waud, Harvey’s son, said his father’s interest in collecting started when with a sign that hung on his grandfather’s store.

“My grandfather has a store on King Street here in Ingersoll and my dad had the sign off of the store,” Lorne said. “He took over the store when my grandfather passed away… and he had the store sign hanging in a granary as early as I can remember.”

The collection then began to grow from there, as Harvey would go to farm sales looking for different unique antiques to bring home.

“He’d buy a heifer calf and there’d be a basket of stuff for maybe 50 cents,” Lorne said. “So he’d gamble on buying this basket of stuff for 50 cents and there might be one treasure in that basket that was actually worth something.

“There was always something at a farm sale that he would pick up and decide, ‘Hey I’m going to hang this in the barn,’” he added. “Eventually it just kind of took over and there wasn’t any room for implements.”

Harvey’s large collection of oddities and antiques included a great many things, and after a while people were bringing things to Harvey to add to his collection, each piece held a story.

One of those things was a peg leg that Lorne said was one of his father’s proudest possessions.

“It belonged to a person that was in the community that he grew up in, but probably three generations older,” Lorne said. “Some old guy, his last name was McKay, and this guy was probably 60 years older than he was at the time, and when he’d seen this old man walking around on his peg leg and all of a sudden he winds up with it in his museum.”

Another interesting item Harvey purchased was a rope maker, which is going to be at the Beachville Museum.

“It’s a fairly large piece, but he was at a neighbours house and she pulled out the instructions on how to use a rope maker and it was the very one that he happened to have,” Lorne said. “It was then that he learned how to make rope, then he would go to the Beachville Museum with the rope maker and display how ropes were made for school groups and children who showed up to the museum.

“He would give the kids some twine and they would make rope and learn how to do it,” Harvey’s son said. “It was an interactive display where he helped out with the kids.”

Lorne said that there will be some interactive elements at the Harvey Waud exhibit, allowing visitors to interact with some of Harvey’s collection.

The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday June 3 during the Canada 150 anniversary celebration, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beachville Museum.

