WOODSTOCK -

Killer ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer called it ‘the red surge.’

In bone-chilling evidence Thursday, the health care serial killer’s crimes were detailed in a Woodstock courtroom as she pleaded guilty to using insulin to murder eight seniors in her care at Woodstock and London nursing homes.

The deaths occurred between 2007 and 2014. Wettlaufer’s admission Thursday gave some insight into what motivated the crimes that have made her the worst killer in the history of Canada’s health care system.

“(I felt) that red surge that she was going to be the one,” she said, recounting the death of Gladys Millard, an 87-year-old patient at Woodstock’s Caressant Care nursing home.

She also recounted the murder-by-insulin of Helen Matheson, 95, another person under her care in Woodstock. Wettlaufer told the court of Matheson’s love of pie, and how she gave her a piece.

She then decided the elderly woman should die. She bizarrely described her feeling — she got “that laughter,” she said — as she injected her with insulin.

During a morning recess, the victims’ family, silent throughout Wettlaufer’s admissions, hugged each other and wept.

Wettlaufer’s lone murder victim outside Woodstock was Arpad Horvath, 75, at London’s Meadow Park nursing home. He was suffering from dementia and could be difficult, she told the court.

“Enough was enough,” she said, recalling an outburst by the patient.

Horvath tried to fight off the insulin shot she’d prepared.

“Eventually, I got it into him,” she said.

Dressed Thursday in a white shirt and black pants, Wettlaufer, 49, pleaded guilty to 14 charges in all involving people under her care — eight first-degree murders, four attempted murders and two cases of aggravated assault.

Her admissions mark the latest twist in one of the biggest mass-murder trials in Ontario history.

Police started investigating Wettlaufer last September after Toronto cops learned of information she’d given during a stay at a Toronto psychiatric hospital.

A month later, she was charged with killing eight residents of the two homes, seven at Caressant Care in Woodstock and one at Meadow Park in London, with police alleging she used drugs to kill seniors over a seven-year period ending in 2014.

Court documents, included in a search warrant obtained by The London Free Press, pointed to the administration of insulin overdoses to the patients.

Then, in January, six additional charges were laid against her related to seniors in her care. Court papers allege she injected them with insulin.

The murder victims are: James Silcox, 84; Maurice Grant, 84; Millard, 87; Matheson, 95; Mary Zurawinski, 96; Helen Young, 90; Maureen Pickering, 79; and Horvath, 75.

The four attempted murder victims are Wayne Hedges, 57; Michael Priddle, 63; Sandra Towler, 77; and Beverly Bertram, 68.

Wettlaufer is also guilty of aggravated assault against Clotilde Adriano, 87, and 90-year-old Albina Demedeiros.

Redacted court documents made public in March indicated Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care in Woodstock amid accusations of repeated medication-related errors. Her departure came just days after the last suspicious death there. Police search warrants indicated the nurse was frequently suspended from her job at the Woodstock home, where seven of the eight suspicious deaths happened.

Wettlaufer had been a nurse since August 1995 but surrendered her licence last September, simultaneous to the start of the police probe.

An advocacy group, the Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP), on Thursday called for a public inquiry into the state of long-term care facilities nationwide.

“It’s time something was done,” said Wanda Morris, the group’s vice-president of advocacy.

Morris noted inquiries were called after deaths at Toronto’s Sick Kids’ hospital and in Walkerton following that Ontario town’s fatal tainted-water crisis.

“Are those deaths worth more (than these seniors)” she said. “We have heard so many stories of neglect and abuse in long-term care facilities, and it’s time to make a change.”

Stay with lfpress.com for more on this breaking story.

— With files by Heather Rivers, Woodstock Sentinel-Review

Postmedia tweets from Thursday:

CHRONOLOGY

Sept. 16, 2016:

Registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, of Woodstock, gives up her nursing licence and checks herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. Later that month, Toronto police contact Woodstock police about a possible homicide investigation.

Oct. 6:

Wettlaufer agrees to an unusual peace bond to remain in Woodstock under curfew, because there are police concerns she will “commit a personal injury offence.” One of her conditions is not to possess any drugs, including insulin.

Oct. 25:

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in deaths at two longterm care homes, from 2007 to 2014, in Woodstock and London. Police say the residents died “after they were administered a drug,” but aren’t specific.

Oct. 28:

News reports point to an expanded police probe that includes Paris, Brantford and Port Dover, after police say they don’t believe there are more homicide victims.

Nov. 2:

Wettlaufer’s first court appearance in Woodstock, made by video from a detention centre in Milton.

Jan. 13, 2017:

— Wettlaufer is brought to Woodstock where six more charges — four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assaults – are laid against her.

— Search warrants obtained by The London Free Press show police had been investigating the additional charges from the start and point to insulin as the drug believed used in the case.

Jan. 24, 2017:

Police exhume two bodies — one in London, another in Innerkip — of two alleged victims for forensic examination.

Jan. 26:

— The province orders Caressant Care in Woodstock, one of the homes where Wettlaufer worked, and where seven of the eight alleged murder victims lived, to halt all new admissions until it meets provincial standards.

— The move comes after the home was cited for infractions under Ontario’s longterm care law, including more than 40 “medication incidents.”

March 25:

New information released in a redcacted search warrant obtained by The Free Press reveals that Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care “for failing to follow insulin protocols” and had a history of giving the wrong medications to patients. Her firing comes just days after the last suspicious death at Caressant.

April 7:

Wettlaufer, in a route video court appearance, waives her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case straight to trial.

April 21:

First appearance, in person, before the higher court.

June 1:

Enters guilty pleas to all 14 charges against her — eight of first-degree murder, four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.