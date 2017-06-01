Community reaction is pouring in to Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s guilty pleas in the murders and attempted murders of seniors in Southwestern Ontario. Highlights:

“(I’m) disappointed that somebody in our society would take such an action in the first place . . . As far as the trial goes, it would have been a difficult and probably painful experience for the families of the victims. To be able to miss that part of it maybe isn’t a bad thing at all. So in one way you’re kind of grateful that what could be a long and painful trial will not happen.”

— Oxford County Warden David Mayberry.

“My reaction is to all of the families involved — the people, the co-workers, Caressant Care Nursing Home, to everyone; Our hearts and our prayers are definitely with them. It’s never a win for anyone, it’s just very sad. But, hopefully, this may bring some closure for some so they can move on, but it’s still been very tragic and I think everyone in the community has certainly felt this.”

— Chris Cunningham, executive director, South Gate Centre, a Woodstock community centre.

“No comment.”

— Woodstock Police chief Bill Renton, saying the proceedings aren’t done yet.

“She should’ve gotten some help. They should have seen it, that there was something wrong. I don’t think that she’s aware, really, of what she was doing. I guess she was depressed, or had problems with drugs, that’s what my understanding is. It’s sad for everybody . . . But she has to pay the dues, that’s all there is to it.”

— Mariya Cooper, Woodstock resident

“My mother was in that same nursing home (Carressant Care in Woodstock, where seven of the eight seniors died) for years, I’m not sure if Wettlaufer was there at that time or not, so it was a bit of an interest to me. With her pleading guilty it’s going to save a lot of time and money.”

— Frank Holman, Woodstock

--- --- ---

CHRONOLOGY

Sept. 16, 2016:

Registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, of Woodstock, gives up her nursing licence and checks herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. Later that month, Toronto police contact Woodstock police about a possible homicide investigation.

Oct. 6:

Wettlaufer agrees to an unusual peace bond to remain in Woodstock under curfew, because there are police concerns she will “commit a personal injury offence.” One of her conditions is not to possess any drugs, including insulin.

Oct. 25:

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in deaths at two longterm care homes, from 2007 to 2014, in Woodstock and London. Police say the residents died “after they were administered a drug,” but aren’t specific.

Oct. 28:

News reports point to an expanded police probe that includes Paris, Brantford and Port Dover, after police say they don’t believe there are more homicide victims.

Nov. 2:

Wettlaufer’s first court appearance in Woodstock, made by video from a detention centre in Milton.

Jan. 13, 2017:

— Wettlaufer is brought to Woodstock where six more charges — four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assaults – are laid against her.

— Search warrants obtained by The London Free Press show police had been investigating the additional charges from the start and point to insulin as the drug believed used in the case.

Jan. 24, 2017:

Police exhume two bodies — one in London, another in Innerkip — of two alleged victims for forensic examination.

Jan. 26:

— The province orders Caressant Care in Woodstock, one of the homes where Wettlaufer worked, and where seven of the eight alleged murder victims lived, to halt all new admissions until it meets provincial standards.

— The move comes after the home was cited for infractions under Ontario’s longterm care law, including more than 40 “medication incidents.”

March 25:

New information released in a redcacted search warrant obtained by The Free Press reveals that Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care “for failing to follow insulin protocols” and had a history of giving the wrong medications to patients. Her firing comes just days after the last suspicious death at Caressant.

April 7:

Wettlaufer, in a route video court appearance, waives her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case straight to trial.

April 21:

First appearance, in person, before the higher court.

June 1:

Enters guilty pleas to all 14 charges against her — eight of first-degree murder, four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.