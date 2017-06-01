Families of the eight seniors ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer has confessed to murdering while under her care say they hope her admissions Thursday morning will allow them to move forward.

Some are even willing to forgive the 49-year-old serial killer.

But forget? Not likely.

“I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget my dad. I’ll never forget these horrible days. But yes, I have to forgive her,” said Andrea Silcox, daughter of victim James Silcox. “It’s the Christian thing to do.”

Seven of Wettlaufer’s murders were at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Woodstock. The eighth, the killing of Arpad Horvath Sr., was at London’s Meadow Park Long Term Care home.

Two of Horvath’s children attended court Thursday to watch the guilty pleas unfold.

“I’ll never forgive her. Never ever . . . and I don’t feel sorry for her,” said daughter Susan Horvath, dressed in a homemade T-shirt reading, “we love you dad forever.”

His son, Arpad Jr., said he’ll have to dig deep to give a victim impact statement when court proceedings resume later this summer.

“It’s going to be tough. There’s a lot of things I want to say.”

Laura Jackson, a family friend of Maurice “Moe” Granat, said she’s bracing for the lengthy confession video that’s expected to be played in court Thursday.

“We were told what she’s going to say, and it’s cold, and it’s calculating. That’s going to be hard,” she said.

But the guilty pleas allow the families of Wettlaufer’s victims -- 14 in all, including eight murders, four attempted murders and two assaults -- to begin to heal, she said.

“It gives us an opportunity to begin healing and start the closure process in this whole ordeal.”

While her pleas will dominate the headlines, her murder victims will be on the minds of loved ones throughout Thursday and beyond. These are their stories:

James Silcox, 84

Died Aug. 17, 2007, Woodstock

Married for more than 63 years to Agnes

Father of six, grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of eight

Served in Royal Canadian Army Service Corp for 4½ years in Italy, Holland and Belgium during Second World War

Worked for Standard Tube in Woodstock for more than 30 years

Longtime member of Old St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 55, Moose Lodge

Loved dogs

Maurice Granat, 84

Died Dec. 23, 2007, Woodstock

Nickname: Moe

Father of two, grandfather of five, great-grandfather of 11

Formerly of Tillsonburg

Gladys Millard, 87

Died Oct. 14, 2011, Woodstock

Born in New Glasgow, N.S.

Wife of late Henry Millard, who died in 1997

Mother of two, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of five

Longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Woodstock and the Ladies’ Auxiliary, the Rose Rebekah Lodge

Helen Matheson, 95

Died Oct. 27, 2011, Woodstock

Formerly of Innerkip, Ontario

Wife of late Carl LeRoy Matheson, who died in 1998

Mother of two, grandmother of four, great-grandmother of four

Longtime active member of the Innerkip United Church United Church Women

Helen Young, 90

Died July 14, 2013, Woodstock

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland

Served in Royal Air Force in Second World War

War bride, came to Canada in 1949 after marrying Peter (Sandy) Young

Lived in Calgary, before moving to Woodstock in 1971

Active in Lions Club and Humane Society

Loved pets, had a pair of dachshunds the couple spoiled

Loved camping in Golden Lake, Ont., and travelling with husband, who died in 1988

Described as “a unique personality, a true sturdy Scottish lass, who did not hesitate to speak her mind.”

“She was a talkative woman. You could talk over and under her and not upset her or stop what she was saying,” her sister-in-law Anne Ledden remembered with a chuckle.

Maureen Pickering, 79

Died March 28, 2014, Woodstock

Lived for a long time in Tillsonburg

Married to late Hubert Pickering, who died in 2009

“After Hugh got Parkinson’s disease, Maureen was amazing at looking after him. She was so solid with whatever he was going through with his disease,” said a longtime family friend. “She was a very lovely person, always happy and outgoing.”

“She was a very outgoing person, a very pleasant lady who enjoyed living life,” said former neighbour Owen Cochrane.

Arpad Horvath, 75

Died Aug. 31, 2014, London

Emigrated to Canada in 1956

Husband of Lana Horvath

Father of two, grandfather of three

Adventurous man and international big-game hunter

Past-president of Hungarian Club of London

For 50 years owner and chief engineer of Central Tool and Die of London

“He was a good man. He was good to his family, good to his friends. People loved him. He was smart. He was an intelligent man,” said his son, Arpad Horvath.

Mary Zurawinski, 96

Died Nov. 7, 2011, Woodstock

CHRONOLOGY

Sept. 16, 2016:

Registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, of Woodstock, gives up her nursing licence and checks herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. Later that month, Toronto police contact Woodstock police about a possible homicide investigation.

Oct. 6:

Wettlaufer agrees to an unusual peace bond to remain in Woodstock under curfew, because there are police concerns she will “commit a personal injury offence.” One of her conditions is not to possess any drugs, including insulin.

Oct. 25:

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in deaths at two longterm care homes, from 2007 to 2014, in Woodstock and London. Police say the residents died “after they were administered a drug,” but aren’t specific.

Oct. 28:

News reports point to an expanded police probe that includes Paris, Brantford and Port Dover, after police say they don’t believe there are more homicide victims.

Nov. 2:

Wettlaufer’s first court appearance in Woodstock, made by video from a detention centre in Milton.

Jan. 13, 2017:

— Wettlaufer is brought to Woodstock where six more charges — four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assaults – are laid against her.

— Search warrants obtained by The London Free Press show police had been investigating the additional charges from the start and point to insulin as the drug believed used in the case.

Jan. 24, 2017:

Police exhume two bodies — one in London, another in Innerkip — of two alleged victims for forensic examination.

Jan. 26:

— The province orders Caressant Care in Woodstock, one of the homes where Wettlaufer worked, and where seven of the eight alleged murder victims lived, to halt all new admissions until it meets provincial standards.

— The move comes after the home was cited for infractions under Ontario’s longterm care law, including more than 40 “medication incidents.”

March 25:

New information released in a redcacted search warrant obtained by The Free Press reveals that Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care “for failing to follow insulin protocols” and had a history of giving the wrong medications to patients. Her firing comes just days after the last suspicious death at Caressant.

April 7:

Wettlaufer, in a route video court appearance, waives her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case straight to trial.

April 21:

First appearance, in person, before the higher court.

June 1:

Enters guilty pleas to all 14 charges against her — eight of first-degree murder, four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.