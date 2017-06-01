WOODSTOCK -

An advocacy group for older Canadians is calling for a royal commission or a major public inquiry into what it calls “horrific” conditions at long-term care homes nationwide.

The Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP) said the case of serial murderer Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who admitted Thursday to killing eight seniors in long-term care facilities in Woodstock and London, is an opportunity to change the system.

“The case is shining a spotlight on the horrific conditions of long-term care facilities,” said Wanda Morris, CARP’s vice-president of advocacy. “It’s time something was done.”

Morris pointed out inquiries were called into deaths at Toronto’s Sick Kids’ Hospital and in Walkerton, during the fallout of the Southwestern Ontario town’s tainted water crisis.

“Are those deaths worth more (than the seniors’ deaths)?” she asked. “We have heard so many stories of neglect and abuse in long-term care facilities, and it’s time to make a change.”

While CARP is calling for a royal commission, Morris said the group is open to other approaches as long as the issues in long-term care are investigated.

Jane Meadus, institution advocate and staff lawyer for the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly (ACE), said she’s relieved Wettlaufer decided to plead guilty.

“I am very pleased that she took an early opportunity to plead guilty to give family some sense of closure and more information to the public,” she said. “We will hear today exactly what happened.”

Meadus agreed a public inquiry is needed in the wake of the Wettlaufer tragedy to look into “how to protect our most vulnerable citizens who live in long-term care facilities.”

“There were eight deaths that weren’t caught,” she said. “This is a population that can’t speak out for themselves.”

A public inquiry, she said, should focus on issues such as random reviews or autopsies of long-term care residents.

Currently, long-term care facilities provide coroners with information about a resident and the circumstances of their death.

“For the most part, they take the information and really don’t investigate,” Meadus said. “Unless the family pushes a coroner to investigate, it is very rare for the coroner to investigate. We need to look at these sort of things.”

Meadus said the role of the College of Nurses of Ontario — the profession’s regulating body — also has to be examined, including what information is provided to it about nurses who have been dismissed and the possible creation of a rapid investigation team.

CHRONOLOGY

Sept. 16, 2016:

Registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, of Woodstock, gives up her nursing licence and checks herself into the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. Later that month, Toronto police contact Woodstock police about a possible homicide investigation.

Oct. 6:

Wettlaufer agrees to an unusual peace bond to remain in Woodstock under curfew, because there are police concerns she will “commit a personal injury offence.” One of her conditions is not to possess any drugs, including insulin.

Oct. 25:

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in deaths at two longterm care homes, from 2007 to 2014, in Woodstock and London. Police say the residents died “after they were administered a drug,” but aren’t specific.

Oct. 28:

News reports point to an expanded police probe that includes Paris, Brantford and Port Dover, after police say they don’t believe there are more homicide victims.

Nov. 2:

Wettlaufer’s first court appearance in Woodstock, made by video from a detention centre in Milton.

Jan. 13, 2017:

— Wettlaufer is brought to Woodstock where six more charges — four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assaults – are laid against her.

— Search warrants obtained by The London Free Press show police had been investigating the additional charges from the start and point to insulin as the drug believed used in the case.

Jan. 24, 2017:

Police exhume two bodies — one in London, another in Innerkip — of two alleged victims for forensic examination.

Jan. 26:

— The province orders Caressant Care in Woodstock, one of the homes where Wettlaufer worked, and where seven of the eight alleged murder victims lived, to halt all new admissions until it meets provincial standards.

— The move comes after the home was cited for infractions under Ontario’s longterm care law, including more than 40 “medication incidents.”

March 25:

New information released in a redcacted search warrant obtained by The Free Press reveals that Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care “for failing to follow insulin protocols” and had a history of giving the wrong medications to patients. Her firing comes just days after the last suspicious death at Caressant.

April 7:

Wettlaufer, in a route video court appearance, waives her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case straight to trial.

April 21:

First appearance, in person, before the higher court.

June 1:

Enters guilty pleas to all 14 charges against her — eight of first-degree murder, four of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.