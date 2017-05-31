Remember when? Growing up in the 1950s in the Catholic school system is the backdrop for the Ingersoll Theatre of Performing Arts’ next production, the Broadway musical comedy, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

Music and laughter follow eight Catholic school children as they come of age in the time of innocence and hula hoops. The show is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by motivational speaker, John R. Powers, with music adapted by James Quinn and Alaric Jans.

Director Lilyane Moyer is a retired teacher, and finds the story speaks to her.

“Sparrows soar, everybody has a good moment and success in their lives” is a message she has adopted from the author, Powers.

“You don’t have to be Catholic to enjoy the show,” she said.

Anyone that grew up in the 50s and 60s will be able to relate to the trials and tribulations of students making their way from elementary school to their senior prom.

Moyer said musicals are a lot of work, having herself directed several past ITOPA productions, including The Sound of Music, Annie, and Miracle on 34th Street.

The talented cast has energetically thrown itself into the show, and members are enjoying bringing it to life. They are a mix of experienced ITOPA performers, as well as some new actors for audiences to enjoy.

“The show is pure fun. It is quite comical, but it has a couple of poignant moments marked by touching songs,” said Moyer. “It’s well known to American theatre fans.”

She loves the music, and knows the audience will too, and, even if they’re not familiar with the story or the songs. Of course, the nuns and priest in the show provide a lot of comic relief.

If you’d like to find out “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?”, the show opens Friday, June 16 for a limited time only.

Tickets are now on sale by calling the box office at 519-485-3070, or at the ITOPA website www.itopa.ca. Show dates and times: June 16, 17, 18*, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25*, Sunday matinees* begin at 2 p.m., and all other performances begin at 7:30 p.m.