INGERSOLL -

A few Ingersoll men will be seeing how long they can get their facial hair over the next month.

A small group of competitors met up at the Ingersoll Cheese and Agriculture Museum on May 27 to shave off their scruff in preparation for the town’s official Canada Day beard growing contest.

A small table was set up in front of the museum, stocked with shaving cream, a small bowl of water, a mirror and a couple disposable razors.

One-by-one each of the contestants took a seat to rid themselves of the fur clinging to their cheeks, shaving right down to the skin.

After the men stripped away their facial hair, each had a photo taken, so that when the contest comes to a head one month from now, people can see just how much hair they grew.

“They have from now until July 1 to grow their whiskers,” Scott Gillies, curator of the Ingersoll museum, said. “See how they end up. There’s different categories where they could end up winning a prize, the judging will take place on Canada Day as part of the celebrations here in Ingersoll.”

Gillies said this is a traditional-type of centennial celebration, adding that there are examples of this in the museum.

“There are photographs that were taken in 1952, when the town celebrated its centennial,” he said. “Then again in 1967, when Canada celebrated its centennial. So a beard growing contest seemed to be a traditional activity, so we felt that it would be a fun little thing to offer for Canada’s 150th anniversary.”

Don Rumble, one of the participants in the contest, is 81-year-old and he’s never grown a beard.

“I think I can grow one today,” Rumble said. “Also it’s the 150th anniversary of Canada, so I thought I’d grow a beard.”

He added that he did grow a moustache for Movember, but other than that he’s never had a beard.

Gord McLelland is also participating in the contest, he said it’s for the centennial, adding that he couldn’t grow a beard back in the day for the other centennials.

“I’ll give it a try this time,” McLelland said. “I’ve had this (beard) for 42 or 43 years. I’ve taken it off a few times over the last 40 years, but nobody’s seen the upper lip since 1979.”