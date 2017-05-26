It’s not going to be you until it’s you.

That’s who one Ingersoll high school student wanted to spread the message that driving drunk is not ok.

Zach Staddon, 19, made a short film based around the message of staying responsible and not driving drunk, which won the top prize at the Youth Drug Awareness Film Contest held by Oxford County.

In Staddon’s film it starts with the noise of ambulances and a car crash before a man wakes up and goes through the motions, having an average day. The further he goes through his day, the more it is hinted that something happened the night before. At the end of the film it is revealed that the protagonist was the person who caused the accident by driving drunk and the words, ‘It’s not going to be you until it’s you,’ flash on the screen.

“I decided to take that route because I feel that a lot of people think it’s not going to be them,” the young filmmaker said. “I do the same thing, I’ve been to parties before, I’m of age to drink. A lot of people go through the motions and don’t plan ahead of time. If there’s a message to the video, it’s in text at the end; It’s not going to be you until it’s you.

“By seeing that, my hope is that the audience will look at the main character and think, ‘you know what, that could be me,’” Staddon added. “You make one bad decision and that affects your entire life.”

In addition to directing the short, Staddon also starred in his film and edited his film. He told the Sentinel-Review that he wants to go to Ryerson in the fall to study directing.

“I’ve been making short films for the greater part of the last couple of years,” he said. “I did apply to Ryerson for film and I’m still waiting to hear back from them. I do have an interest in it.”

As for winning the contest, Staddon received a $300 reward for this film.

“I try to be very gracious with the awards I get,” the director said. “I’m very thankful to ODAC and everybody for the opportunity. I just kind of take things one-step at a time, if I win, I win. There were some other really great films there, so I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

The Youth Drug Awareness Film Contest was hosted by the Oxford Drug Awareness Committee (ODAC) and let young people between the ages of 14 and 24 create a short film showing the effects of different substances.

There will be a small film festival of the top rated winning films at the Woodstock Art Gallery on May 31.

