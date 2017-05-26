Jumbo, an African pachyderm, was the star attraction of the Barnum and Bailey Circus, in an age when animals were a regular feature of such amusements.

The gigantic elephant, weighing seven tons and standing 10 feet tall, was killed Sept 15, 1885, in the St. Thomas rail yard when he was struck by an unscheduled train that derailed after smashing into Jumbo.

The elephant is immortalized in a giant statue at the entrance to St. Thomas, and the word jumbo has since become synonymous for large — as in jumbo jet.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus lived on until this month, when it held its final performance — closing for good amid declining ticket sales and protests by animal rights activists.



An undated poster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus featuring Jumbo, its star attraction and “the pride of the British heart,” as the handbill proclaimed.