150 MOMENTS
Victoria sinking: London’s deadliest disaster
Holidayers packed the upper deck of the S.S. Victoria, which led to the boat capsizing and sinking in the Thames River in London May 24, 1881, as recounted in this drawing from the book Disaster Canada by Janet Looker.
Topics
The day was May 24, 1881.
In a landlocked city of 19,000, it ended with the sinking of a passenger ship, the steamboat Victoria, in a muddy river — the Thames — and the highest casualties of any catastrophe in London’s history.
Hundreds had jammed aboard the Victoria, named after the longtime queen who still reigned, for a Victoria Day excursion from Springbank Park to the forks of the Thames when the vessel foundered, killing — by historian Dan Brock’s count — 198 passengers and two young men who drowned during the rescue efforts.
The story made headlines around the world, including in the United States and England.