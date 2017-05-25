Victoria sinking: London’s deadliest disaster

The day was May 24, 1881.

In a landlocked city of 19,000, it ended with the sinking of a passenger ship, the steamboat Victoria, in a muddy river — the Thames — and the highest casualties of any catastrophe in London’s history.

Hundreds had jammed aboard the Victoria, named after the longtime queen who still reigned, for a Victoria Day excursion from Springbank Park to the forks of the Thames when the vessel foundered, killing — by historian Dan Brock’s count — 198 passengers and two young men who drowned during the rescue efforts.

The story made headlines around the world, including in the United States and England.