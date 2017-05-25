A local group is looking to make Oxford County restrooms more welcoming for everyone.

The Oxford County Rainbow Coalition hopes to encourage local businesses to provide gender-neutral bathrooms to support transgender residents while combating transphobia.

The campaign, launched May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, is called “The Bathroom Project.” Gayle Milne, a Rainbow Coalition member and public health nurse, said the group is providing information packages to local businesses and organizations that explain why having accessible gender-neutral bathrooms is important for many different people, including transgender people.

“We decided to provide information to give organizations and businesses ideas on how they can perhaps alter their bathrooms or promote their bathrooms if they already do have gender-neutral bathrooms,” Milne said.

Some of the ways the Rainbow Coalition has suggested includes changing gendered single-stall bathrooms to gender-neutral bathroom and adjusting signage to make sure people know its accessible.

“We also have signs that people can put in their windows to indicate that they do have gender-neutral bathrooms within their organization,” Milne said. “If they’re going to be doing construction in the future, that might be something to consider when they’re going to be renovating their business, is how can they make those bathrooms more accessible to everyone.”

The public health nurse said it’s important to show support for the community, adding the Rainbow Coalition is consistently getting feedback from transgender people that accessing bathrooms is difficult for them.

“When a business can show support in this way, it’s quite meaningful,” Milne said. “Not only for the LGBTQ community, but for everyone to know that the business is an inclusive businesses that takes human rights seriously and is looking at that as an issue.

“I think it does really send a powerful message as to the kind of business or organization that the establishment is.”

Some local businesses have already stepped up to show support for the Rainbow Coalition’s Bathroom Project.

Gunn’s Hill Artisan Cheese co-owner Colleen Bator said creating gender-neutral bathrooms wasn’t just a priority for making staff feel comfortable, but the community at large as well.

“Being cognizant that our customer base is rich in diversity of all kinds, it is important to create spaces that are accessible and help them feel safe and even celebrated,” Bator said. “By having gender-neutral bathrooms, you are doing just that and it’s such an easy thing to do.”

Habitual Chocolate co-owner Shannon Sepers said they’ve always wanted their shop to be a welcoming place.

“If the simple effort of creating gender-neutral washrooms can help our customers and community feel those things, we are so happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Milne said the coalition’s Bathroom Project will be an ongoing initiative, and if businesses are interested in getting an information package, they can contact Oxford County Public Health at 519-539-9800 ext. 3451.

bchessell@postmedia.com