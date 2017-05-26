Oxford County OPP are investigating two similar incidents.

The first happened in Blandford-Blenheim Township on Road 12 where a witness reported seeing a pick-up truck enter onto a rural farm property at approximately 6:17 a.m. on May 16, which he found suspicious that early in the morning.

The witness then drove over to confront the suspects and the two male suspects were observed loading several tractor batteries into the truck.

When confronted the suspects fled the scene and police were called.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevy or GMC pick-up truck with wooden rails running lengthwise and a six foot box on top.

The suspects were both men and were described as younger wearing all dark clothing.

The items stolen were 12 nine-volt tractor batteries with a value of approximately $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Then in East-Zorra Tavistock OPP responded to an alarm at Premier Equipment Limited located on Road 34, near Highway 59.

Nothing suspicious was located at the business and police cleared the scene, later in the day it was discovered by the business upon further review of the surveillance video that a lone male suspect did enter onto the property at the time that the alarm sounded.

The suspect was observed carrying items in both hands and left the area prior to police arrival on scene.

It was discovered that five used vehicle batteries were stolen from the business with an approximate value of $400.

All five batteries were discovered through canvassing the area, having been dumped at an adjacent property.

Police would like to speak to anyone else who has had similar thefts of batteries and have not yet reported to police.