It's time for the young golfers in the area to get their swings warmed up for the Optimist Junior Golf qualifying tournament.

Coming up June 30, the event is the Midwestern Ontario District Zone 4 qualifier. It will be held at Creekside Golf Course on Highway 59 just south of the 401. This is a qualifier for the Midwestern Ontario District Qualifier in St. Mary's July 11.

Hosted by the Norwich and District and the Woodstock Optimist Clubs, registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the tee-offs at 8:30 a.m. The tournament is open to boys and girls ages 10 to 18. Registration is $30 per golfer which includes golf, lunch and prizes.

For more information, contact Mike Legge at 519-281-3240 or email mlegge@norwich.ca

Information about the Canadian Optimist Junior Golf program can be found online at http://www.cojg.com/schedule.html.